Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman's Explanation For Season 2's Long Delay Just Makes Me More Excited For It To Premiere

Invincible Season 1 is one of the best pieces of animated superhero storytelling I've seen in some time. So it goes without saying that I -- like many others -- have eagerly awaited Season 2. After two years of anticipation, it's almost here, but some might wonder why it's taken so long for the new episodes to see the light of day. Well, series creator Robert Kirkman spoke about the delay just recently and, somehow, his response has me even more excited for the upcoming season than I already was.

The comic book writer and TV producer was on hand to answer questions fans have about Invincible Season 2 while appearing at San Diego Comic-Con. Inevitably, he had to acknowledge the obvious, which is the long gap between seasons. It's understandable that fans would want answers, especially considering how quickly the Steven Yeun-led series was renewed after its premiere. Ultimately, while talking to Collider, Kirkman offered a completely logical reason as to why it took so long to produce:

We're an hour-long animated show which is very unusual, but we have so many characters and so many settings, even in just one episode that we're really kind of pushing the limits of what can be done in animation. So it takes a long time to make it. But it has also taken a long time to learn how to do it and figure it out because we're doing a lot of things that you don't necessarily do in animation.

Robert Kirkman and crew are supposedly pushing the boundaries of animation with Invincible Season 2, and that notion has me incredibly excited to see the new episodes when they're released. Kirkman's declaration is actually saying a lot, too. I mean, just think about the brilliance of the first batch of episodes and the recently released Atom Eve standalone special (all of which are streamable with a Prime Video subscription now).

Why Amazon Prime's Invincible Is The Perfect Superhero Show For 90s Kids (Image credit: Amazon Prime) You'll love this show if you grew up with animated superhero shows from the 90s.

Aside from the creative aspect of the process, there's another key element that factored into the matter. Robert Kirkman went on to explain that COVID lockdowns and precautions began right as the team was finishing up Season 1 and that it took time to figure out how to make the new installments. For example, the crew had to figure out how to get its animation team all on the same page since most of them could not work in groups in the same room as they normally would. Thankfully, they were able to nail down a workflow.

There's also another reason I'm currently ecstatic. While the wait for new season has been long, such a gap isn't going to become commonplace. The Renfield producer confirmed that the stretch of time between Seasons 2 and 3's releases will be shorter. One would think that this is possible since the crew has seemingly streamlined the creative process. It's music to my ears, and I'm sure others feel the same.

Season 2 will pick up with young superhero Mark Grayson after he discovered that the true mission of his father, Omni-Man (Nolan Grayson). He, like viewers, learned that the dear old dad planned to conquer humanity and its heroes in order to pave the way for the expansion of the Viltrum Empire. When Mark refused to join his father's cause, Nolan nearly beat him to death while killing thousands of others in the process. The older Grayson eventually departed Earth in tears, though, seemingly torn between the love for his wife and child and his mission.

While we don't know when Nolan will return to Earth, it's clear that the world has not forgotten the father and son's skirmish. In addition, there will be plenty of people keeping a closer eye on Mark (and his fellow heroes) now that it's clear what kind destruction an unchecked hero of his bloodline can do. Check out the trailer below:

Season 1 of Invincible touted a cast stacked with talented stars, and the list for the new season -- featuring Tatiana Maslany, Peter Cullen, Sterling K. Brown and more -- is even more impressive. I'm unbelievably excited to see what's in store after this long wait and even more excited that I won't have to sit around and twiddle my thumbs quite as long for S3. Here's hoping the show maintains its quality and that Robert Kirkman and co. can expand on the comic book-adapted mythos in compelling ways.

Catch the premiere of Invincible Season 2 on Prime Video on Friday, November 3rd. Now, would be a perfect time for fans to revisit Season 1, especially if they need a reminder of just how brutally amazing the series is. Also, check out the 2023 TV schedule for information on other major premieres.