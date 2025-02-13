Invincible's Robert Kirkman Reveals Only One Celeb Has Turned Down A Role (Repeatedly), But I Really Hope It Ends Up Happening

Invincible Season 3 has finally premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, with the first three episodes becoming available for Prime Video subscription holders to stream, and five more on the way. Among the lineup of new talent on board for the new season are Breaking Bad alums Aaron Paul and Jonathan Banks, with the former voicing Powerplex and the latter’s role still officially being a secret (though it’s speculated he’s voicing Conquest). As it turns out though, Bryan Cranston, their co-star from the popular AMC series, has repeatedly turned down playing a role on Invincible, though my fingers are crossed this changes at some point.

Robert Kirkman, who wrote both the original Invincible comic books series and created the TV show, identified Bryan Cranston as the man who’s declined on several occasions the opportunity to lend his talents to one of the best Amazon Prime Video shows to binge watch. He told DiscussingFilm:

Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that.’ That’s when it’s really exciting. As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season. That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down (laughs). But we’re coming for you again, Bryan, and we’ll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down.

Bryan Cranston is certainly no stranger to voiceover roles, with some of his credits in that portion of his resume including Batman: Year One, Madagascar 3, the latter two Kung Fu Panda movies, Isle of Dogs and SuperMansion. So why does he keep turning down Invincible? It’s hard to say, but it sounds like Robert Kirkman is getting a kick out of it and doesn’t plan to stop asking him onto the show. Given that Season 4 has already been greenlit, he’s already guaranteed to do that at least one more time.

I’m game for certain traditions, but this is one that I hope is ended sooner rather than later. I understand Cranston’s working on a variety of different projects, including that Malcolm in the Middle revival, but coming in to do a guest or even recurring role on Invincible wouldn’t be nearly as time consuming as working in front of the camera. If he is truly the only actor who has declined working on Invincible, someone in his inner circle needs to change his mind and convince him to make time in his schedule for this popular TV show. It’d be even if he played someone who interacts with either Aaron Paul or Jonathan Banks’ characters, but I’ll take what I can get.

New episodes of Invincible drop Thursday on Prime Video, and be sure to keep visiting CinemaBlend for more coverage on the series. That includes J.K. Simmons opening up about Omni-Man’s return in Season 3 to CinemaBlend, as well as Steve Yeun and Gillian Jacobs giving their honest opinions to us about if Mark and Eve’s romantic relationship will last.