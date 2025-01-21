James Gunn Is Already Writing His Post-Superman DC Project, But Which Title Is He Working On?

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. Fans are especially curious about upcoming DC movies, which will take place in a brand new shared universe created by co-CEO James Gunn. That acclaimed filmmaker is already writing his post-Superman DC Project, but which title is he working on?

What we know about Superman is limited, but it'll be the first live-action installment of the DCU's first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. But those with a Max subscription were first treated with the animated series Creature Commandos, which Gunn also wrote. While posting on Threads recently, he shared what his job running the studio currently consists of, offering:

The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker, but I’m also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects. It’s much less overwhelming than when I was directing.

There you have it. While he was really hustling while directing Superman, it sounds like he's able to successfully write while balancing other responsibilities as the head of the studio. Of course, now I jut want to know what writing project he's in the process of pre-writing.

When Gods and Monsters was officially announced, years of TV and movie titles were announced with it. And as such, there are a number of project that James Gunn might be writing next for the burgeoning shared universe. A few of these anticipated projects include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the animated Robin movie Dynamic Duo, and The Brave and The Bold. But with so many projects announced for the small and silver screens, it seems like any one of them could be the next writing project for the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker. That is, when he's not doing other world-building tasks for the DCU.

The pressure is definitely on for Superman to deliver in theaters, and get moviegoing audience hyped about the new shared universe. The first Superman trailer showed off Gunn's colorful world, which includes multiple superheroes, as well as his trusty dog Krypton.

It certainly feels like Gunn is firing on all cylinders for DC, and bringing his unique vision and POV to both Superman and Creature Commandos. So whatever title he's going to write next is lucky to have him on board. I just wish that time would move quicker so we can get into the new DCU sooner rather than later... especially as the MCU is showing no signs of slowing down.

Superman will arrive in theaters to kick things off on June 21st. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.