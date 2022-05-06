James Gunn Celebrated Star Wars Day With A Grogu And Groot Crossover, And Now I Want It To Be Real

Could a Marvel Cinematic Universe/Star Wars crossover ever happen? One presumes that the answer to that question is "yes." Both franchises fall under the ownership of the Walt Disney Company, and there does exist shared history between the brands – with Marvel having published hundreds of Star Wars comics. Time will tell if it's actually something that we'll ever get to see rendered on the big screen... but at least for now director James Gunn is sharing videos imagining a meeting between Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot and Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Yesterday was May the Fourth, which is known to many as Star Wars Day, and while the special fan event was celebrated in many different ways – from sales on toys, to Lucasfilm releasing a brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer – James Gunn opted to mark the special date by throwing some extreme cuteness on his Twitter timeline. Enjoy the cuteness below:

#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/N8KIkVTjC4May 4, 2022 See more

The song choice may seem a bit odd, particularly when both Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Wars are franchises that have some pretty iconic soundtracks – but my theory is that whoever created the video went with "Practice" by DaBaby as a connection to the "Baby" Yoda and "Baby" Groot thing. I might be meeting it more than halfway, however.

Also, you can call me cynical, but I'm not quite sure that this character interaction would go down quite as depicted in the video. Grogu doesn't mess around when it comes to his meals, and I would imagine that Groot popping out of the pot and scattering all of the food wouldn't inspire the tiny green alien to respond by throwing up his hands and dancing. Instead, I could see Grogu using his Force powers to try and rip the anthropomorphic tree out by his roots... perhaps leading to Rocket (who is surely nearby) opening fire with whatever massive gun he happens to have in his hands.

Mine is a darker imagining of the meeting of Groot and Grogu than what's depicted, but either way: you're entertained.

While the universe waits to see if a Marvel and Star Wars crossover ever happens, fans of Groot and Grogu will be able to see more of them in a number of upcoming projects. The former will not only be in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but also in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (where he will seemingly have a new look), the Disney+ original short series I Am Groot, and Taika Waititi's Thor: Love And Thunder. You can keep track of all the projects in our Upcoming Marvel Movies and Upcoming Marvel TV guides.

Grogu will presumably be next showing up in The Mandalorian Season 3, but that show does not yet have a return date scheduled. To learn about all of the Star Wars projects that are currently in the works, head over to our Upcoming Star Wars guide.