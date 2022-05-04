New Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer Teases Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader And Promises Big Trouble For The Titular Jedi

For years, Star Wars fans have hoped to see Ewan McGregor return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and that became a reality when Lucasfilm announced a limited series centered on the beloved character. The show is less than a month away, and the anticipation is only building. The public has already seen some sweet footage (which even utilized “Duel of the Fates”). But now, on May the Fourth, fans have been gifted with a new trailer, which not only promises more trouble for McGregor’s character but also teases the return of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader.

This new trailer from Disney+ provides a greater sense of urgency, as it emphasizes the fact that Obi-Wan, being a Jedi, is in grave danger due to the rise of the Empire’s Order of Inquisitors. With this, there are new shots of the Grand Inquisitor (played by heroic hype man Rupert Friend) as well as Moses Ingram’s Reva a.k.a. Third Sister. There are also a few additional peaks at Sung Kang’s Fifth Brother.

And with the Empire present, you know Darth Vader isn’t too far behind. Near the end of the trailer, we get a few small glimpses of the Dark Lord of the Sith, as he suits up in his iconic armor. That’s enough to get one excited but, when you hear that heavy breathing, you’ll really get chills. It’s hard to say if that final shot of Kenobi is from the exact moment he reunites with his former pupil yet, even if it’s not, it’s more than effective here. Though the teases are brief, Vader’s presence looms large over the proceedings. You really get the feeling that what Reva yells to Obi-Wan is true. You can’t escape him.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

These things all contribute to the grim reality in which the titular Jedi finds himself, and it appears he’ll have to contend with other threats as well. Ewan McGregor’s character can be seen taking on a droid and throwing down with goons in an unknown location. And interestingly enough, he’s doing this all without the Force or a lightsaber. Considering his circumstances, he’s likely refraining from using either, as he could end up outing himself. Needless to say, this is going to be the challenge of Obi-Wan’s life, and the whole ordeal could amount to the bleakest Star Wars story yet.

This trailer also provides some other interesting tidbits, including a bit of dialogue from Owen Lars, played by the returning Joel Edgerton. Those who’ve read Star Wars comics more than likely know that there was friction between Lars and Kenobi regarding young Luke Skywalker’s future. It’s great to see that series creator Deborah Chow is keeping that intact here. Elsewhere, we also get a brief glimpse at franchise newcomer Kumail Nanjiani, who has an undisclosed role in the project. I’m curious as to how this new face will figure into the larger story.

Based on this latest trailer, fans are in for a truly epic and emotional ride when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi. Emmy winner Ewan McGregor seems to have slipped back into the role with ease and should be more than game for what lies ahead.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will have its two-episode premiere on May 27, so be sure you have a Disney+ subscription so that you can tune in.