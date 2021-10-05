James Gunn Is Already Teasing Another DC Project, And My Head Is Spinning

Filmmaker James Gunn is a very busy director, largely due to his ongoing work within the superhero genre. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker recently pivoted to DC for The Suicide Squad as well as the Peacemaker spinoff series with John Cena. But Gunn is already teasing another DC project, and my head is spinning.

After wrapping Peacemaker, James Gunn once again returned to the MCU for a variety of Guardians of the Galaxy projects. But despite his busy schedule with that motley crew of heroes, Gunn confirmed that he’s already developing another DC project. This revelation came to us via social media, as the filmmaker shared:

Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.October 3, 2021 See more

Well, I’m intrigued. It looks like James Gunn will once again return to DC after wrapping up the current Guardians of the Galaxy story at Marvel. But the question is: what exactly could this mysterious project be? Gunn is a hardcore comic book fan, so the possibilites truly seem endless.

James Gunn offered this cryptic tease about his DC future over on his personal Twitter account. He’s super active on his social media platforms, often using them to directly communicate with fans and answer questions. This update about the DCEU is no exception, although smart money says we’ll have to wait years before finding out what Gunn has planned.

As previously mentioned, James Gunn wrapped on The Suicide Squad and almost immediately went into filming for Peacemaker. But he’s going to be focused on the MCU for the time being, as he’s working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the mysterious Guardians Holiday Special , and animated shorts starring Baby Groot.

This latest update about James Gunn is sure to inspire some fan theories about what exactly he might be cooking up within the DC Extended Universe. Perhaps the most obvious choice would be a sequel to The Suicide Squad, which would allow him to work with the surviving members of Task Force X. But since Gunn is a fan of so many adventures in the comics, it’s also entirely possible that he’s working on an unrelated project.

When James Gunn first met with DC, he was given his pick of properties before landing on The Suicide Squad. But it looks like he’s got more stories to tell, and that just might include a different franchise altogether. Only time will tell.

With James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy story seemingly coming to an end, it seems possible that the filmmaker might instead focus on adventures happening at the DCEU. And considering he's got three different DC projects coming together in quick succession, Gunn clearly has a good working relationship with Warner Bros..