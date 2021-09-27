James Gunn’s Latest Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Update Teases A Wild New Sequence

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’re in the midst of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the franchise expanding both on the small and silver screens. There are also multiple highly anticipated projects currently in development, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And James Gunn’s latest Guardians 3 update teases what is sure to be a wild new sequence.

After bringing The Suicide Squad to theaters, James Gunn has pivoted back to Marvel for a number of Guardians projects. While keeping the secrets of Guardians 3, the acclaimed filmmaker previously showed that he’s begun storyboarding for the project. And that unique process continued, as he shared:

That’s a lot of pages. And considering that stack of mysterious images only makes up around 8 pages of James Gunn’s script, smart money says this is going to be a wild action scene. Considering how well Gunn has brought comic book action to life before, there’s no telling what he has in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The above image comes to us from James Gunn’s personal Twitter account. The acclaimed filmmaker is very generous with fans on social media, sometimes shutting down rumors or giving a glimpse into production. This post is definitely the latter, and will no doubt inspire some fan theories about what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 might contain.

This isn’t the first image that James Gunn has shared while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is being storyboarded. It's an important part of the development process, as filming is planned and the threequel’s visual language is established. But this is an especially massive stack, which could mean that it’s going to be during an action scene. Or it just indicates that Gunn is being extremely detail-oriented, which is par for the course.

Originally Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was going to be one of the first installments in Phase Four of the MCU. But the schedule got shaken up when James Gunn worked on some DC projects following his temporary departure. But considering the upcoming blockbuster is going to seemingly be the end of the current franchise as we know it, the stakes are certainly high. And the cast has been emotional just from simply reading the script.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently set to arrive on May 5th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release schedule to plan your next movie experience.