James Gunn’s Superman Movie Is Apparently Including A Special Appearance Tied To The Man Of Steel’s Cinematic Legacy, And I Love It
The new Superman movie may have a beautiful connection to the original Superman movie.
Like so many others, I’m incredibly excited for the possibilities of James Gunn’s Superman. As somebody who grew up watching the Christopher Reeve films, I’m excited for the ways the new movie may be spiritually connected to those original movies. A brand new Superman movie detail would seem to indicate that the upcoming DC movie is going to be more than spiritually connected, as it appears the son of Christopher Reeve may have a cameo in the film.
There have been several leaks from the set of Superman, which is currently shooting in Cleveland. Images have revealed new looks at David Corenswet in his Superman costume as well as first looks at other members of the Superman cast. However, a new leak posted to Twitter shows William Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve, visiting the set, but also appearing to play a TV news reporter as part of the film.
Christopher Reeve's Son May Appear In New Superman Movie
The rumored role is almost certainly a small one. TV news reporters often appear in a movie to give the audience a bit of explanatory dialogue or context for a scene. It helps us see how the “normal” world is reacting to something like a massive battle involving superheroes. Still, it’s great if part of Christopher Reeve’s family is part of the new Superman movie. It’s a nice nod to the character’s cinematic history since the actor himself cannot appear.
Unless the TV news character being played by Reeve is given his actual name, which could happen, audiences may not recognize the son of Christopher Reeve when they see him in Superman. Although Will Reeve does bear a striking resemblance to his father. Still, those people who make a point to read the credits will learn about the cameo then. And considering there’s a pretty solid chance a lot of people will stay through the credits to see if there’s a post-credits scene, a lot of people could end up discovering the connection that way.
Could More Superman Easter Eggs Appear In The New Film?
One wonders what other connections to the Christopher Reeve Superman films we could get, or how the new Superman might connect to Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the role in Zack Snyder’s films. The new movie follows a significant film and television history for the character and Gunn may not have limited references to the single cameo.
As leaks continue from the set, seeing what else we may learn about the movie will be interesting. Superman is still a year away from theaters, and much of it won’t even become real until the post-production process starts and the CGI work starts. But fans will certainly be watching the current production for any hint of what we may learn.
