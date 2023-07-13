Jason Momoa Is Celebrating Shark Week, And Yes, It Has Me Pumped For Aquaman 2

When it comes to casting decisions that have absolutely picked the perfect person to embody an iconic character, Jason Momoa as Aquaman is up there. The actor has long been a major advocate for protecting our oceans, and this year, he’ll be hosting Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week festivities. Ahead of programming getting started, Momoa celebrated by literally swimming with sharks, and it’s getting me hyped for his return as the DC hero.

Momoa took to Instagram to share a video of himself in his element next to a school of sharks as he shared a message about the importance of keeping our oceans and landfills clean by skipping out on plastic products. Check out the video:

The actor looks absolutely hyped to be just a few feet away from a group of sharks, because… well, he’s Aquaman. It’s cool to peek into his exciting life, as he shared a closer look at the sharks underwater. Jason Momoa also gave a shoutout to Mananalu Water, a bottled water company he founded himself. The purified water is bottled in an “infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle” and is available in a number of flavors.

Momoa’s video comes just a little over a week before Discovery Channel’s 2023 Shark Week kicks off. The TV event will run from July 23 to July 29, providing nearly 20 hours of content about sharks with topics ranging from “Cocaine Sharks” to “Monster Hammerheads.” The programming will also be available to stream with a Max subscription . Check out the commercial for the event below:

Jason Momoa being one with the ocean and spreading the good word about saving the seven seas definitely reminds me that the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is imminent, and I can’t wait. For the time being, we’ve yet to see a trailer for the upcoming DC movie , but we imagine the time will soon come to see what’s in store for the long-awaited sequel.

If you can believe it, it’s actually been five years since Jason Momoa last graced the big screen with his Arthur Curry. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of much of the main cast from the 2018 movie, including Patrick Wilson’s King Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta and Amber Heard’s Mera. Among the newcomers who are in The Lost Kingdom's cast are Vincent Reagan, Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Pilou Asbæk.