Superman: Legacy Comes Out In Two Years, And James Gunn Shared How Excited He Is Working On The Reboot

Just because James Gunn is now co-running DC Studios with James Gunn doesn’t mean he’s done personally making movies. Far from it, as along with writing the script, he’s sitting back in the director’s chair for Superman: Legacy, the first movie in the new DC Universe continuity. We’re two years away from the Man of Steel’s next cinematic reboot, and Gunn shared on social media just how excited he is to be working on it.

Superman: Legacy is slated for July 11, 2025, a little over a month after the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four hits theaters. To commemorate two years to go until Legacy arrives to the masses, Gunn went on Instagram to post a piece of artwork from illustrator Julian Totino Tedesco of Superman carrying Lois Lane in the air, as well as wrote the following caption:

Superman: Legacy opens two years from today. It may seem far away to many of you, but it’s close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven’t been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow…

As mentioned before, James Gunn had the opportunity to direct a Superman movie when he went over to DC after being temporarily fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he decided to tackle The Suicide Squad instead. Back in March, the filmmaker explained at that time, he “didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.” But then sometime in 2022, Gunn “saw a way in,” deciding to focus his story on “how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.” Shortly thereafter, he decided to take on directing duties on top of writing the script, and this Instagram post is just the latest way Gunn has expressed his excitement about getting to make Legacy.

This message follows two weeks after it was announced that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have been cast in Superman: Legacy to play Clark Kent/Kal-El and Lois Lane, respectively. Though not specific plot details have been announced yet, the story is partly inspired by All-Star Superman and will take a cue from The Batman by depicting Corenswet’s Clark as already being an established superhero for at least a few years, and thus forgo showing his origin story. Lex Luthor is also expected to appear in Legacy (with brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård among the rumors contenders for the role), as are members of The Authority, the superhero team getting their own movie in the DC Universe’s Chapter One slate.

With two years to go until Superman: Legacy reaches our eyes, keep visiting CinemaBlend for updates on how the reboot is coming along.