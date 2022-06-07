Joker Director Todd Phillips Confirms The DC Sequel Is Happening With Joaquin Phoenix, Reveals Title

Although Batman’s arch-nemesis The Joker has been played by multiple actors on film over the decades, in 2019, the Clown Prince of Crime finally got the cinematic spotlight to himself in Joker. Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, the standalone DC movie ended up hauling in over $1 billion worldwide. As a result, although Joker was originally intended to be a one-and-done affair, there’s been talk in the years since then about making a sequel, and now director Todd Phillips has confirmed that Joker 2 is indeed happening by revealing its title.

Taking to his Instagram account, Todd Phillips shared two pictures: the first showing the title page of this Joker sequel, and the second of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script. As you’ll see below, movie will be called Joker: Folie à deux, the latter French term translating into English as “folly of two” or “madness of two.” It’s the name of a psychiatric syndrome referring to the sharing of delusional beliefs, and sometimes even hallucinations, between two people.

