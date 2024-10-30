Lanterns Has Cast A Boardwalk Empire Alum To Join Kyle Chandler And Aaron Pierre, And Their Character Is Giving Off True Detective Vibes In The Best Way

Lanterns, the DC Universe’s Green Lantern TV show, has taken some major steps forward in recent months by casting its lead actors. First, Kyle Chandler was reported to be playing Hal Jordan, and this information was later confirmed on the same day that it was announced that Aaron Pierre will play John Stewart. Now the third casting for this upcoming DC TV show has been unveiled, with Boardwalk Empire alum Kelly Macdonald being tapped to play someone who’s giving off True Detective vibes in the best way.

Macdonald, who played Margaret Thompson for the entirety of the Steve Buscemi-led crime series, has boarded Lanterns to play Sheriff Kerry, an original character rather than someone established from DC Comics lore. The character description provided by THR describes Kerry as “a no-nonsense woman deeply devoted to her family and close-knit town. Her resilience, shaped by a complex past that’s hardened her resolve, anchors her when the community’s secrets begin to surface.” You may also know Macdonald from projects like Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men and Nanny McPhee, even just recognize her as the voice of Merida in Brave.

If you’ve been following along with the development of Lanterns, you’re aware this this series, which will first air on HBO and then be available to stream with a Max subscription, will follow Hal Jordan and John Stewart investigating a murder in the American heartland. Peter Safran, who co-runs DC Studios with James Gunn, previously described Lanterns as "a huge HBO-quality event" in the style of the series True Detective. So having Kelly Macdonald playing a small-town sheriff who gets drawn into this mystery requiring the presence of two Green Lanterns definitely emulates the anthology series that’s starred actors like Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Mahershala Ali and Jodie Foster in the best way.

Unfortunately, for now we have no idea what this mystery in Lanterns will entail, nor any other specific plot details. That said, one can take it to the bank that whatever Hal Jordan and John Stewart are looking into involves aliens. Sure, those two won’t hesitate to deal with any human-related crimes if need be, but as the protectors of Sector 2814, extraterrestrial threats are their bread and butter. So it’d be logical to surmise that Hal and John will meet Sheriff Kelly and help her uncover whatever’s going on in her community.

Behind the scenes, showrunner Chris Mundy, who has his own crime show experience thanks to Netflix’s Ozark, is writing and executive producing alongside Damon Lindelof and Tom King. The Lanterns will consist of eight episodes, and filming will happen from next January to June in Atlanta, Georgia. Peter Safran also said back in January 2023 that the mystery Hal Jordan and John Stewart are investigating “plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television.”

CinemaBlend will continuing passing along important updates concerning Lanterns as they come in. If you’re looking for Green Lantern-related action before the show’s arrival, Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner will be present in James Gunn’s Superman movie, which flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.