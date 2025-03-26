Kelsey Grammer Is Returning As Beast In The MCU. Why I'm So Relieved As A Fan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe usually keeps fans on their toes, thanks to the projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are currently tuned in for information about upcoming Marvel movies, and the studio is currently in the midst of a Marvel live stream, which is full of chairs with actors' names on it. Kelsey Grammer's name was featured, seemingly confirming he'll be returning as Beast. And as a fan I'm so relieved that the narrative threads set up during The Marvels' credits scene are actually continuing on.

Fans who spent yeas watching the Marvel movies in order have seen a number of thrilling credits scenes introduce new characters... who haven't seen or heard from since. The Marvels was no exception, with Monica seemingly transported into an alternate universe which featured Kelsey Grammer's return as Beast. It seems like the studio has plans for him, thanks to Grammer being one of the many actors who was given a director's chair in this ongoing live stream.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Of course, there's been no official confirmation as to exactly when/how Grammer's Beast will pop back up. Most fans assume this means he'll have a role in Avengers: Doomsday, this technically hasn't been announced. So we're going to have to keep tuning in for more information.

Ever since the MCU's inception, fans have been waiting years for the X-Men to join in on the fun. Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the doors for this to happen, and mutants have been slowly trickling into the shared universe. The end of The Marvels offered a connection between the X-Men and the Sacred Timeline, and now it seems that story is going to continue. And with Grammer seemingly reprising his role as Beast again, it would indicate that we'll get even closer to the beloved team of mutants assembling in live-action.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kelsey Grammer debuted as Beast in The Last Stand, which was the third entry on Fox's X-Men franchise. He got to suit up and do some epic battle, and went through long hours of prosthetics to become the hairy blue mutant we all know and love. While he got a quick cameo in Days of Future Past, he hasn't gotten to really take center stage as his hulking X-Man. Hopefully we'll get to see him do just that in Avengers: Doomsday or whatever project that Marvel studios is currently teasing.

Grammer's return stands out among other recent MCU credits scene character reveals that have gone nowhere (so far). Harry Styles was introduced in Eternals, Charlize Theron had a cameo in Doctor Strange 2, and so on. Grammer's brief appearance in The Marvels pleased longtime fans, and it's a relief that this is one set up that's seemingly being followed through on.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list. Of course, all eyes are on what's happening with Doomsday and Secret Wars.