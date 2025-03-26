Tom Holland Apparently Isn't In Avengers: Doomsday, And I'm Now All The More Fascinated About What Will Happen In Spider-Man 4

Does this suggest a dark road ahead for the wall-crawler?

Spider-Man holds his head in shock as he stands above the city in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
(Image credit: Sony/Marvel Studios)

Earlier today, Marvel Studios officially announced 27 names as part of the ensemble in Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Doomsday, but as exciting as it is to see X-Men, Avengers, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four members together (among many others), it's hard not to also notice the actors who are missing. Despite reports saying that Chris Evans would be in the film, his name isn't on the roster, and it also appears that we won't be seeing Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeremy Renner, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle or any of the Marvels or Eternals.

None of those names have movies on the slate of upcoming Marvel movies, however, which is why I feel compelled to shine a light specifically on the absence of Tom Holland in the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

Spider-Man has had a part to play in the last three big Marvel team-up movies – Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame – but it seems that he will be sitting out the blockbuster adventure that is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026. Scheduling may be a factor that is keeping Tom Holland from being in the next Avengers movie, as the actor will soon be starting work on the untitled Spider-Man 4 in advance of its set July 2026 release date, but when thinking about events in the canon, circumstances make me wonder if there are darker times ahead for the web-slinger.

Of course, those of you who recall that Peter Parker wasn't doing so great the last time that we saw him at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it's true that he was able to team up with other Spider-Men from around the multiverse to stop a cataclysmic event, he was emotionally crushed by the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and a spell cast by Doctor Strange means that memories of his entire existence has been wiped from the minds of everyone he knows. He is still doing the whole "great power means great responsibility" thing and operating as a friendly neighborhood hero, but he is all alone.

It's possible that Spider-Man isn't in Avengers: Doomsday because none of the members of the titular team know that they can call on him for assistance, but I have deeper worries because I find myself reflecting on the events of Ant-Man And The Wasp – one of the two movies that came out between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The question about why Paul Rudd/Scott Lang wasn't in the former film was concluded with the revelation that he got stuck in the Quantum Realm when Thanos snapped his fingers and erased half of life in the universe. I don't think anyone would be particularly surprised if the outcome of events in Avengers: Doomsday were reflected in Spider-Man 4, and it's hard to imagine that it's going to be sunshine and lollypops.

While Avengers: Doomsday has now begun production, principal photography on Spider-Man 4 will start in the coming months with director Daniel Destin Cretton (taking the helm following in the footsteps of Jon Watts). Casting has already begun, with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink having reportedly signed on for the blockbuster, and we'll hopefully learn more about the developing film very soon.

Eric Eisenberg
Eric Eisenberg
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.

