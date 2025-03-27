As Rebecca Romijn Prepares To Reprise Mystique In Avengers: Doomsday, Husband Jerry O'Connell Had An A+ Tribute

It's been all eyes on Marvel Studios lately as the cast video for Avengers: Doomsday revealed quite a few unexpected faces making a return. One treat was the reveal that many of the actors of the original X-Men movies will be appearing, and that includes Rebecca Romijn going back in the saddle as Mystique. Fans were thrilled to see her return, but few were as proud as her husband Jerry O'Connell, who had an A+ tribute to share.

I was already stoked to see Romijn return as Una in the upcoming Star Trek season of Strange New Worlds, and now we'll be seeing her play one of the most interesting X-Men characters yet again. As mentioned, her hubbie was leading the charge in congratulating her, and he shared some great cosplay of his own take on the hero:

Mystique is back! Congrats @RebeccaRomijn #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/jy1pdhjRBoMarch 26, 2025

I have so many questions, but really the only one I need answered is why does Jerry O'Connell have a Mystique costume? Fortunately, this isn't the first time that we've seen this photo and have a little context. Rebecca Romijn shared this back when she and O'Connell went to Comicpalooza together in Houston. I'm sure O'Connell had some free time seeing as his time in Star Trek: Lower Decks was wrapped up by then, so why not have a little fun?

O'Connell is psyched his wife is in an upcoming Marvel movie for more reasons than one. I don't think it's any secret that Marvel pays well, and while Rebecca Romijn's role likely isn't raking in the same salary that Robert Downey Jr. allegedly is, they'll be able to get a little home improvement done as he joked on Instagram Stories when thanking an account for namechecking his wife:

We're back! Thanks @PardonMyTake. Driveway def getting fixed.

Now I'm just imagining Jerry O'Connell on the phone with contractors, looking at deluxe driveway paving packages. It's funny the things we think celebrities are spending their money on, when in reality they're just wanting to pay for the same very basic things that we are. That said, not all of us can say that spending hours in a makeup chair can fund repairs to a driveway.

There's a lot of interest in what's going on with Avengers: Doomsday beyond the actors who were announced. It was hard not to notice that Tom Holland wasn't included in the cast announcement, leaving questions about what this may mean for Spider-Man. There's also much interest in seeing how the Fantastic Four is involved given we haven't even seen their upcoming movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, yet. And, of course, I want to see what role these original X-Men actors play and if they still have what it takes to save the world decades later.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026, and I'm so stoked for its release. We'll get to see if Robert Downey Jr. is as good at playing a villain in the MCU as he is at playing a hero, and I have a feeling the answer is yes.