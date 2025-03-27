As Rebecca Romijn Prepares To Reprise Mystique In Avengers: Doomsday, Husband Jerry O'Connell Had An A+ Tribute

News
By published

Only a husband could get away with this.

Jerry O&#039;Connell and Rebecca Romijn split image
(Image credit: CBS/Fox)

It's been all eyes on Marvel Studios lately as the cast video for Avengers: Doomsday revealed quite a few unexpected faces making a return. One treat was the reveal that many of the actors of the original X-Men movies will be appearing, and that includes Rebecca Romijn going back in the saddle as Mystique. Fans were thrilled to see her return, but few were as proud as her husband Jerry O'Connell, who had an A+ tribute to share.

I was already stoked to see Romijn return as Una in the upcoming Star Trek season of Strange New Worlds, and now we'll be seeing her play one of the most interesting X-Men characters yet again. As mentioned, her hubbie was leading the charge in congratulating her, and he shared some great cosplay of his own take on the hero:

I have so many questions, but really the only one I need answered is why does Jerry O'Connell have a Mystique costume? Fortunately, this isn't the first time that we've seen this photo and have a little context. Rebecca Romijn shared this back when she and O'Connell went to Comicpalooza together in Houston. I'm sure O'Connell had some free time seeing as his time in Star Trek: Lower Decks was wrapped up by then, so why not have a little fun?

O'Connell is psyched his wife is in an upcoming Marvel movie for more reasons than one. I don't think it's any secret that Marvel pays well, and while Rebecca Romijn's role likely isn't raking in the same salary that Robert Downey Jr. allegedly is, they'll be able to get a little home improvement done as he joked on Instagram Stories when thanking an account for namechecking his wife:

We're back! Thanks @PardonMyTake. Driveway def getting fixed.

Now I'm just imagining Jerry O'Connell on the phone with contractors, looking at deluxe driveway paving packages. It's funny the things we think celebrities are spending their money on, when in reality they're just wanting to pay for the same very basic things that we are. That said, not all of us can say that spending hours in a makeup chair can fund repairs to a driveway.

There's a lot of interest in what's going on with Avengers: Doomsday beyond the actors who were announced. It was hard not to notice that Tom Holland wasn't included in the cast announcement, leaving questions about what this may mean for Spider-Man. There's also much interest in seeing how the Fantastic Four is involved given we haven't even seen their upcoming movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, yet. And, of course, I want to see what role these original X-Men actors play and if they still have what it takes to save the world decades later.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives on May 1, 2026, and I'm so stoked for its release. We'll get to see if Robert Downey Jr. is as good at playing a villain in the MCU as he is at playing a hero, and I have a feeling the answer is yes.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War

’This Guy’s Method.’ Robert Downey Jr Wanted To Invite Sebastian Stan To A Lunch Earlier, But He’d Sent Him A Video Ripping Bicep Curls Next To Iron Man’s Decapitated Head
Muse looking intimidating in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again Finally Delivered Its Muse Fight And More, But I Need To Talk About The New Marvel Superhero Who Was Sneakily Introduced
The Netflix red N with red and purple lines on the left and right of it.

Netflix’s OG Head Honchos Originally Didn’t Call It ‘Streaming,’ But Their Two-Word Term Sounds So Archaic Now
See more latest
Most Popular
The Netflix red N with red and purple lines on the left and right of it.
Netflix’s OG Head Honchos Originally Didn’t Call It ‘Streaming,’ But Their Two-Word Term Sounds So Archaic Now
Diego Luna&#039;s Cassian Andor looking at Luther Rael
Andor Showrunner Explains Why Diego Luna’s Star Wars Show Is Only Running For Two Seasons: ‘Born Out Of Desperation’
Amy Poehler smiling on Parks and Recreation.
Amy Poehler Opened Up About A 'Fun Jokey' Project The Parks And Rec Cast Filmed Together, And Now The Internet Is Hilariously Demanding To See It
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War
’This Guy’s Method.’ Robert Downey Jr Wanted To Invite Sebastian Stan To A Lunch Earlier, But He’d Sent Him A Video Ripping Bicep Curls Next To Iron Man’s Decapitated Head
Happily Ever After fireworks at Magic Kingdom
A Disney World Ride I Usually Skip Is Getting A Much-Needed Update, And It's Already Convincing Me To Try It Again
Steve holding flint in A Minecraft Movie
Jack Black Was At An 11 Constantly While Filming Minecraft, Which Was Great Until The Director Got Around To Editing
Screenshot of the CBS logo from Paramount+ episode
CBS' Cancellation Train Keeps On Rolling After S.W.A.T. And FBI Shows, And This One Involves A Total Shift In Programming
Side by side: David Lynch&#039;s Gordon giving thumbs up in Twin Peaks: The Return, Batman: The Animated Series&#039; Joker pointing up in front of a mirror
34 DVD And Blu-Ray Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Fans Should Take Advantage Of, And It's The TV Show Sets That Caught My Eye
Chris Pratt looking at Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State
Chris Pratt Has A Two Word Message (And All The Exclamation Points) After The Electric State Is A Hit With Fans On Netflix
Spider-Man holds his head in shock as he stands above the city in Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Tom Holland Apparently Isn't In Avengers: Doomsday, And I'm Now All The More Fascinated About What Will Happen In Spider-Man 4