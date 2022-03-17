A Daredevil Reboot Is Moving Forward With Disney, But We Have Questions

For a few years there, it seemed as if Daredevil fans' wishes might go unfulfilled regarding the Man Without Fear's potential future within the MCU. But it appears as if all that was truly needed was for the Marvel vigilante's contractual obligations with Netflix to expire, with Charlie Cox having reprised the role in super-secret fashion for Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the actor confirming his imminent return for more adventures. While it wasn't entirely clear how those adventures would come about, the pieces are now falling into place for a Daredevil reboot to officially move forward with Disney and Marvel.

While neither mega-company has offered up concrete confirmations about Daredevil returning to the small screen for a standalone MCU debut, the latest edition of Production Weekly specifically notes a "Daredevil Reboot" among the many other listings of projects that are assuredly on the way. (Including new seasons of Abbott Elementary and Doom Patrol, and the final seasons of New Amsterdam and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, among many others.) Marvel bigwig Kevin Feige is listed as one of the producers, as is Chris Gary (via ComicBook.com ), whose MCU work is limited to serving as a producer on last year’s Disney+ docu-special Marvel’s Behind the Mask. It’s a pretty awesome step in the best direction possible for Daredevil fans, but we definitely still have questions about what’s to come.

Will The Daredevil Reboot Be A TV Show Or A Movie?

At this stage, it’s not completely clear how Daredevil will return to audiences for his next live-action return, although the fact that the character has had more success and critical acclaim as a TV series makes it more likely that Disney and Marvel will choose a more episodic format to showcase Matt Murdock’s heroism. The fact that the reboot listing is already included in the latest Production Weekly issue does indicate that the project is being fast-tracked within the studio, which tends to be more indicative of something geared for television. That isn’t to say that ideas can’t change behind the scenes or anything, and for all we know, Marvel might be planning to bring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil back for both a movie AND a TV show.

When Will The Daredevil Reboot Happen?

Again, because things are up in the air, this is hard to answer with any sort of affirmation. But speaking again to the possible fast-tracked nature of things, the Daredevil reboot’s listing makes it seem very likely that Marvel and Disney execs want to get production started before the end of 2022. And so, depending on exactly when filming would begin, fans could look forward to seeing Charlie Cox in a revised Daredevil costume at the tail end of 2023 at the earliest, though it’s more likely that 2024 will be a better window for the hero’s return. As cool as Daredevil was as a Netflix show, it's no secret that the budget for those series wasn't as big as fans might have thought, but it's likely that Disney and Marvel Studios will put a major financial stake in the character's first standalone MCU project, so we can expect for the post-production process to take a while in bringing the special effects to life.

Who Is Producer Chris Gary?

While any future Daredevil projects will likely feature dozens of executive producers behind the scenes, the fact that only Kevin Feige and Chris Gary are noted is interesting. Beyond Gary’s aforementioned work on Marvel’s Behind the Mask, he’s served as an associate producer on the 2012 feature The Perks of Being a Wallflower, as well as a producer on a variety of sports and documentary-related projects. He’s worked with the Disney-owned ESPN for a few 30 for 30 Shorts, on Showtime’s Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men and on the Quibi-released Blackballed, which is now available on Roku Channel. All in all, it’s not so easy to gauge how Gary will fit into the superhero fold, but it’ll be interesting to see if his work on the nonfiction side of things factors into Matt Murdock’s future.

Will Daredevil Show Up In Anything Else Before A Reboot Happens?

Considering Charlie Cox’s multiversal appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home was such an upper-echelon secret ahead of its release, it’s impossible to know whether or not the actor was able to film scenes for other projects as either Matt Murdock or Daredevil proper. Probably the biggest non-Spidey rumor surrounding the vigilante’s future is that he’ll be involved in the legal comedy She-Hulk, with Matt’s courtroom skills coming into play, but that hasn’t ever been confirmed. Still, that rumor makes more sense than other options for how he could return. Granted, I’d love to see Daredevil and Moon Knight teaming up during the latter’s standalone series, but that’s not exactly likely.

Will Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Be Involved In The Daredevil Reboot?

We’re not sure, obviously, but considering Vincent D’Onofrio returned in an official MCU-specific capacity for Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, it seems very likely that everyone at Marvel would welcome him back for another faceoff against Daredevil. (And if they wanted to bring Jon Bernthal back as Frank Castle to basically just reboot Season 2 of the previous Daredevil series, that would rock, too.) I think it’s safe to say if Wilson Fisk doesn’t return, fans will revolt.