Spider-Man: No Way Home's Charlie Cox On The ‘Nightmare’ Of Keeping Daredevil’s Return A Secret

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, but the scale of Spider-Man: No Way Home was on another level entirety. Jon Watts’ threequel featured a ton of surprising character returns and connections to other superhero projects. That includes Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, with Charlie Cox recently addressing the “nightmare” of keeping that return a secret.

Actor Charlie Cox starred as the title character in all three season of Daredevil on Netflix , as well as the Defenders miniseries. Fans have been hoping to see him pop up on the big screen, which he did for a brief scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox recently addressed maintaining the secrecy around that sequence, saying:

It was a nightmare. I don’t think I’ve done any interviews, I still don’t know what the rules are. Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man. So, yeah. But more than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything.

This makes a great deal of sense. And there were far less rumors about Charlie Cox’s role in Spider-Man: No Way Home when compared to the reports about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Still, it seems that guarding spoilers was a high pressure part of doing press over the past few months.

Charlie Cox’s comments to Supanova help to show what it’s really like filming and doing press for movies– especially when there are spoilers involved. While Cox didn’t let anything slip about Spider-Man: No Way Home, he seems to have been quite nervous about what he could and couldn’t say. Luckily those efforts really paid off in the theatrical cut, with Daredevil’s scene being one of the first times theaters erupted into applause during the flick.

For those who don’t remember, Charlie Cox popped up fairly early into Spider-Man: No Way Home’s 148-minute runtime. After Peter Parker’s identity was revealed and he was framed for murder, the young hero was in dire need for legal counsel. Cue Matt Murdock, who Peter didn’t realize was a vigilante on his own merit.

Unfortunately, we didn’t actually see Daredevil in full costume in the blockbuster; Charlie Cox only had that one scene. But he did get to catch a brick that was being thrown through Aunt May’s window, showing his superpowered reflexes were still very much in play. Hopefully he’ll get another appearance in the MCU sooner rather than later.