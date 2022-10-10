After Daredevil's Appearance On She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil Posts Funny BTS Photo Of Charlie Cox

Spoilers ahead for the eighth episode of She-Hulk, “Ribbit and Rip It.”

Charlie Cox's long-awaited return to Marvel TV has arrived, as he’s finally made an appearance in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While Matt Murdock was the opposing attorney and he and Jennifer Walters were at odds, Jameela Jamil made sure to soak up every last bit of a photo opportunity with him.

Following Episode 8’s release, Jameela Jamil was quick to post a fun BTS picture on Twitter. Based on her caps-lock message about how everybody responded to seeing Charlie Cox in the Daredevil costume, she reacted just like many fans would! She also teased some interaction between Daredevil and Titania in the new episode:

FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST. And he and Tat are 💥 this week. #SheHulk

Charlie Cox’s appearance comes nearly a year after his initial return to Marvel in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this time, we were able to get much more of him. Even Jameela Jamil was excited for it, and she isn’t the only one. Plenty of fans were quick to thirst over Matt Murdock, clearly having missed him since Daredevil’s unfortunate cancellation on Netflix in 2018.

Although She-Hulk waited a long time to give us Daredevil, fans got an early taste of what to expect with a video featuring the Hell’s Kitchen lawyer. Now that we finally have the episode, it was definitely worth the wait. It was interesting to see Daredevil and She-Hulk duke it out, but the two were also able to talk as just friends and colleagues, despite their clients being against each other.

Meanwhile, Marvel seems to be in a full Daredevil renaissance. A Daredevil reboot is coming to Disney+, and She-Hulk suggests that it’s sure to be a series you won’t want to miss. Plus, following his long-awaited return in Hawkeye last year, Vincent D'Onofrio is teaming up with Charlie Cox for Daredevil: Born Again.

It's unknown if Charlie Cox will be in the season finale of She-Hulk, but the series has already had a pretty impressive guest cast lineup. If anything, fans can hope that the finale will have at least one more surprise on the way. It’s been really nice seeing Matt Murdock again, especially since he wasn’t in No Way Home for very long. Fingers crossed that viewers won't have to wait until Born Again to see him once more. At least we know the new show is coming, and there will be plenty of Matt to thirst over in the future.

If She-Hulk doesn’t cut it for you, you can still get plenty of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil, which is also streaming on Disney+ and has been since earlier this year after Netflix removed its Marvel shows. Check out what Marvel shows are coming soon to Disney+ and everything there is to know about them!