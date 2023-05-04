After Margot Robbie Fantastic Four Rumors Swirl, Fan Art Transforms Her Into The Invisible Woman

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies coming down the line is Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four . That flick is currently in active development, and fans are eager to find out which actors will be making up the titular team. And after Margot Robbie rumors swirl about her joining the movie, fan art transformed her into Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman.

The Fantastic Four were noticeably absent as fans watched the Marvel movies in order , but the team is finally going to be joining the MCU. This was made possible thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox , and development for Shakman’s blockbuster is finally picking up. There are a ton of rumors swirling about who will be playing the four leading characters, with actors like Mila Kunis and Adam Driver’s name circulating around the internet. Now the Harley Quinn actress is rumored to be the new Sue Storm, and we can see what Robbie might looks like thanks to some epic fan art coming from Instagram . Check it out below:

A post shared by 𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙂𝙔 (@venomhology) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Honestly, sign me up. Margot Robbie is an accomplished actress who has shown off her talents in both prestige dramas and genre work. And a such, she’d be the perfect actress to bring The Invisible Woman to life into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And since her future in the DCU is currently a mystery, it semes like a good time for Marvel to try and broker a deal with the movie star.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of artist Venomhology, who has a whopping 64.6k followers on the social media platform. They’ve no doubt gotten this following thanks to epic fan art like the one seen above, some of which feature fan castings coming to life. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Bombshell actress actually joins the developing MCU blockbuster.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Margot Robbie’s possible entrance into the MCU is her role as Harley Quinn in the DCU. She’s already starred in three different movies, the latter of which was helmed by James Gunn who is the new co-ceo of the DCU . One would think that might entice her to stay at DC, but there’s been no news about if/how Harley will factor into his plans. If the door is closed on that chapter, it might be the perfect time to take on another comic book role, this time going from villain to hero.

As previously mentioned, Marvel fans have been debating who should make up Marvel’s Fantastic Four for quite some time. The most popular choice for Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards was definitely John Krasinski. Knowing this, the studio gave him a small but memorable role in Doctor Strange 2’s Illuminati sequence. But it’s unclear if Krasinski actually play the role in any significant way, or if he was just a variant/ cameo.