After Not Returning For Deadpool And Wolverine, X-Men: First Class’ Azazel Actor Explains His Decision

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly releasing new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest movie to hit the big screen was Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, which broke records at the box office and featured a ton of cameos. And after not returning for Deadpool 3, X-Men: First Class’ Azazel Actor explained his decision.

Deadpool & Wolverine's cameos really helped to elevate the proceedings, with a number of beloved actors from Fox's Marvel projects returning for one final bow. But there were some new actors in roles, thanks to The Void being jam packed full of variants. It turns out X-Men: Fist Class actor Jason Flemyng was asked to play the teleporting Azazel, but opted out. He explained to CBM that since the role was mostly just for action sequences, he didn't feel the need to return. In Flemyng's words:

It was the same thing. The same thing happened. Basically, they came to us and were like, ‘Would you like to do it? It’s three days fighting, two days makeup tests. Basically, you’ll be hired as a stunt performer.’ Mate, listen, if I needed a couple of grand I’d have done it, but I didn’t at the time so I was like, ‘You know what, let a stunt man do it and they’ll do a good job. It’s fine.’ It’s actually not done me any harm because everyone keeps going, ‘Man, we saw you were in Deadpool, another big movie.’ Okay, if I get a few signatures at Comic-Con because I was in Deadpool, I’ll take it [Laughs].

There you have it. It sounds like he'd be open to appearing in an upcoming Marvel movie, but would want to do something new with the character that debuted back in First Class. Indeed, Azazel didn't have any lines in Deadpool 3, but instead factored into the big battle by the Resistance against Cassandra Nova's forces.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, the door was finally opened for characters like Deadpool and the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While some characters slowly trickled in, Deadpool & Wolverine brought in a ton of those characters for a wild multiversal adventure.

In many ways, it felt like the third Deadpool movie was a tribute to the casts and crews that brought Fox's Marvel projects to life over the years. Deadpool 3's credits scene didn't offer any teases for the future of the MCU, and instead featured a lovely montage from projects like X-Men, The Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, Blade, Daredevil, and more.

Jason Flemyng decided against appearing as part of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast, but his character still manage to be honored by appearing in the Void sequences. First Class kickstarted four X-Men movies, so it was nice seeing that project get its flowers.

