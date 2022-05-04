After Oscar Isaac Rocked A Skirt At The Moon Knight Premiere, He Inspired A Bold Met Gala Look For Himself And His Wife

Oscar Isaac isn’t just known for his killer acting skills - he’s also the king of avant garde red carpet fashion. After making waves in a pleated skirt/kilt combo at the Moon Knight premiere, the Star Wars actor inspired a bold look for this year’s Met Gala that added his wife to the mix.

For this year’s Met Gala, Oscar Isaac and his wife Elvira Lind took the opportunity to think outside the box. How did they come up with their boundary-breaking looks? Oscar Isaac shared his thoughts with Vanity Fair. Check out the video below:

Oscar Isaac wore a gray blazer and skirt combo to the premiere of the Marvel series Moon Knight last March. The ensemble was created by American designer Thom Browne, whose luxe label has been worn by the likes of Pete Davidson, David Harbour, and Angus Cloud of Euphoria. According to Oscar Isaac, the designer spotted his work at the Moon Knight premiere and asked to speak in person.

Their conversation led to an offer from Thom Browne to design coordinated looks for both Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind’s 2022 Met Gala appearances. Oscar Isaac was so enamored with his first skirted ensemble that he asked the designer for another one. The final look was described by Oscar Isaac as a "suit that’s been flattened to look like a dress." He complimented the garment with black leather combat boots and a glitzy gold wristwatch. Meanwhile, Elvira Lind opted for a sleek pantsuit complete with tails and a white bow tie.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the duo’s stylist Micheal Fisher said they wanted to play with the idea of "role reversal" and switching up the standards of lavish gowns for women and stark suits for men. Thom Browne, with his signature contemporary suiting, was the ideal choice for such a sartorial objective. Oscar Isaac was extremely pleased with the result, calling it fun and beautiful.

He wasn’t the only celebrity who rocked Thom Browne on the Met Gala red carpet: stars like Lizzo, Christine Baranksi, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Russell Westbrook, and Maisie Williams also sported his take on elevated formal wear. Other memorable presentations included Blake Lively in a reversible Lady Liberty-inspired gown by Versace and a platinum blonde Kim Kardashian in the very dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang her iconic rendition of Happy Birthday (a look that required some intense dieting ). But of course, when it comes to Marvel stars, Oscar Isaac still tops the fashion A-list.