After Shang-Chi 2 Is Announced, Its Director Shares Thoughts On Possibly Directing An Avengers-Level MCU Film
By Dirk Libbey published
Could Destin Daniel Cretton be in line for the next Avengers movie?
With the new that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is officially set to get the sequel treatment, and the fact that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be back to helm the ship, as well as work on a new Marvel series for Disney+, it looks like Cretton will be working in the Marvel universe for the long haul. Could that mean he’ll follow in the footsteps of the Russo Brothers, and go from directing solo character movies to helming the massive crossover blockbusters? Not if he has anything to say about it.
While the post-credits scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings certainly hinted at a bright future for the character in the MCU, one that one assumes will require the assistance of several other heroes at some point, Destin Daniel Cretton tells IGN that he’s not looking to direct whatever becomes the next Avengers: Infinity War level project. He’s much more interested in following these specific characters and tackling their journey rather than building the MCU as a whole. Cretton says...
Rather than try to be the next director to take over the MCU, it seems Destin Daniel Cretton is happy to leave his mark on this one particular corner of it. It’s certainly not a bad way to go about it. While Cretton likely won’t be the only director who deals with this corner of the MCU, assuming Shang-Chi does have a part to play in other movies, by handling these characters himself in the solo movies he can help direct the way they go, thus making sure they’re handled the right way when it comes time for the big crossover.
And Destin Daniel Cretton says he’s already in the earliest stages of putting the sequel together. Having said that it doesn’t sound like there’s much of a plan at this point. There may be some ideas that Marvel already has planned for Shang-Chi, but for the most part it does appear that when it comes to solo movies, there is near complete freedom to do what they want, and the connective tissue gets added later on.
At some point Marvel is going to need to hire somebody for a massive crossover style movie. And it will likely be somebody who has already proven themselves in the MCU. Having said that, there’s no shortage of directors that would qualify at this point.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.