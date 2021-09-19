Shang-Chi Actor Shares His Take On What The Film’s Post-Credits Scene Means

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the ending of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. If you have not yet seen the film proceed at your own risk!

End credits sequences have long been a wonderful part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe experience. In addition to regularly being fun and entertaining, they also have a long history of sewing seeds to get audiences hyped about what's to come in the future. The most recent release to captivate us in this way is Destin Daniel Cretton's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which features both mid-credits and post-credits scenes – and actor Florian Munteanu recently discussed his thoughts on the latter in an interview.

Florian Munteanu plays henchman-turned-good guy Razorfist in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and during a recent interview with ComicBookMovie he was asked about the very last moment in the blockbuster – which sees him back at the Ten Rings compound and serving under a new master: Meng'er Zhang's Xialing. Discussing the implications of the moment, the actor said,

Obviously, end credits scenes in the Marvel Universe mean a lot and there are no coincidences in the MCU. We all know that, so that’s definitely a hint. I feel like we know Xialing is the daughter of Wenwu, so it’s definitely that I’m now following a new leader as payback not only to honour what I always call [Razorfist's] stepdad because, at the end of the day, Wenwu gave him a new life and purpose and a home. He trained him and took him away from the streets. She’s his daughter, so there’s more meaning to that than just following a new leader, but we’ll have to see what happens. I’m very excited about everything that comes. I can’t wait.

There isn't a great deal to the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings post-credits, but what's featured could wind up becoming a big thing in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the sequence, Xialing is in her room at the Ten Rings compound when Razorfist arrives at her door to summon her. As the new leader of the organization leaves her room and takes her seat in her father's throne, it's shown that women are now training alongside men, and that Xialing has begun to make progressive changes. The scene ends with an on-screen message that says "The Ten Rings Will Return."

The question that lingers is in regard to when and how the Ten Rings will return. The most logical answer is that they will be featured in Shang-Chi 2, but that project has not been announced yet (despite multiple weeks of success at the box office). But that isn't the only possibility. Based on the popularity of the film and the characters, one can't rule out the possibility that the criminal organization will get its own Disney+ series at some point. Marvel Studios hasn't made any post-2023 announcements recently beyond carving out some big screen release dates, so we'll just have to play the wait-and-see game for now.

Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is now playing exclusively in theaters around the world, and will soon become the biggest domestic hit of 2021 thus far.