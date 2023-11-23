After The Marvels, Will Kelsey Grammer Play Beast Again? Here’s What He Said

Spoilers ahead for The Marvels.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, thanks to its new movies and the shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription . The most recent movie to hit theaters was Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which included some fascinating narrative threads to pull from in upcoming Marvel movies . Especially The Marvels ’ post-credits scene , which featured Kelsey Grammer’s return as Beast. So after that brief appearance, will he play Hank McCoy again? Here’s what he said.

The credits scene of The Marvels saw Monica Rambeau waking up in an alternate universe, one that is seemingly occupied by the X-Men. This was thrilling, as fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for mutants to enter the fray since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties. With the movie out for a few weeks now, Kelsey Grammer broke his silence with The Wrap about becoming the blue X-Man. When asked if he’s return for another appearance, the Frasier actor said:

It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to.

Well, that’s definitely exciting. It looks like Kelsey Grammer is ready for another appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Beast. While the studio’s plans are a mystery to the public, he seems pretty confident that he’ll be able to reprise his superhero role again sometime in the future.

Kelsey Grammer’s comments are sure to please longtime fans of the superhero genre, including those who watched X-Men movies in theaters. While the finale of Ms. Marvel teased mutants, Beast's scene in The Marvels is the closest we got to finally seeing the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll just have to see if the universes collide, and finally bring mutants to the main timeline of the shared universe.

Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have definitely felt the noticeable absence of fan favorite characters like the X-Men, and Fantastic Four. But the doors are finally open for those teams to get in on the fun, as well as Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Indeed, another beloved mutant will be on the big screen soon thanks to Hugh Jackman’s return to Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds’ forthcoming threequel.

Marvel studio has been keeping its cards close to the chest, with Kevin Feige occasionally teasing that the X-Men are indeed going to join the shared universe in a significant manner. While we wait, we’ve been treated to little tastes like Kelsey Grammer’s cameo in The Marvels and Professor X appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.