After Thunderbolts* Dropped Its Super Bowl Ad, A Lot Of Fans Are Making The Same Comment

The Thunderbolts* Super Bowl trailer, which seems to be hiding the villain, gave fans their biggest taste of what’s in store for Marvel’s antihero squad, which includes Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes and more. So far, the film looks like an action-packed, morally gray team-up flick we don’t often get to see in this cinematic universe. But despite the explosive footage and big reveals, there’s one specific line from the trailer of this upcoming Marvel movie that has sparked a huge reaction from fans—and not in the way the studio might have expected.

In the trailer for the upcoming Thunderbolts* , there's a chilling moment in which team recruiter Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, delivers the line: “The Avengers are not coming.” And let’s just say fans had thoughts about that. On the official Marvel Studios Instagram, the comment section exploded with reactions, with many pointing fingers at certain characters within the MCU to explain why the powerful heroes aren’t around anymore.

Here’s what fans are saying:

@ tomsicignano : Yeah, because you, Thaddeus Ross, and Damage Control made them outcasts, de Fontaine. (This comment racked up over 3,000 likes and counting.)

@ brucecbmfan : "Literally, it makes sense."

@cedarnana56: "Haha! I love this! That's exactly right!"

@ giselle_barajas1234 : Hmm, I wonder why… 🤔

@andy_madrigal93 : There hasn't been an Avengers team since Endgame.

@corbean_17 : Prolly because there isn't an Avengers team anymore.

@jakevisback: They could just call Thor, and he'd handle the Sentry.

Clearly, a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are not buying the dramatic weight of that line—not because it’s ineffective, but because they know precisely why the beloved superteam isn't around. And they’re blaming de Fontaine (Louis-Dreyfus), Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), and Damage Control for dismantling the group behind the scenes. You can check out the trailer, complete with that line, down below:

The absence of the Avengers has been a growing question in the MCU since the game-changing finale of Endgame. While some heroes have moved on (Thor: Love and Thunder), retired (Hawkeye), or taken on new roles (Captain America: Brave New World), there hasn’t been a formal team to take their place. For years, the MCU has been teasing the younger version of the mighty, and The Marvels made it official that Kamala Khan is setting up the Young Avengers, but as far as the main roster goes? It’s crickets.

And that’s exactly why this Thunderbolts* line stings for some fans. It’s not just an ominous statement—it’s a reminder that the people now in power in the MCU have pushed heroes like Sam Wilson, Doctor Strange, and others to the sidelines. And, with rumors of the Thunderbolts taking on The Sentry, a villain with the power of a million exploding suns, fans are questioning if the team can really handle that threat without a proper Avengers squad backing them up.

The reaction to this trailer seems to suggest at least one thing—many fans are ready for the MCU's premier heroes to reassemble. Whether that means a new lineup forming in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or some of the Thunderbolts shifting alliances, it’s clear that audiences miss Earth’s Mightiest Heroes being, well, mighty.

But, for now, it looks like the anti-hero team is leaning into the idea of a world without the Tony Stark and Steve Rogers-led group—and that might just be what makes it one of the most intriguing, high-stakes entries in Marvel’s upcoming superhero movie slate.

Thunderbolts* is set to hit the 2025 movie release schedule on May 2—so we’ll see just how bad things get without the Avengers when the team makes their live-action debut. While we wait for the movie's release, we can revisit the first four Avengers movies, which are streamable with a Disney+ subscription.