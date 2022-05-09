After Wrapping Guardians 3, Chris Pratt Shares Sweet Way His Family Welcomed Him Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chock full of franchises, but a few stand out as fan favorites. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is definitely in that category, with the cosmic heroes immediately connecting with moviegoers back in 2014. The cast and crew recently wrapped Guardians 3, with Chris Pratt sharing the sweet way his family welcomed him home.

Actor Chris Pratt became a superhero in the first Guardians movie, with Star-Lord also crossing over in projects like Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Love and Thunder. But Guardians 3 has the potential to end the story of the current team , so the stakes are high. Pratt recently returned home after filming the mysterious blockbuster, sharing on Instagram how he was welcomed back by wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their family. Check it out below,

I mean how cute is that? It certainly looks like Chris Pratt got a warm welcome after returning home from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And considering how emotional the movie is being teased to be by James Gunn and the cast, this extra bit of love might have arrived at the right time for the Parks & Rec alum. We’ll just wait and see if/when the tears will start flowing once the highly anticipated blockbuster arrives.

This post is sure to go viral, as the public definitely has an active interest in Chris Pratt’s home life. After he and ex-wife Anna Faris split up, Pratt would go on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger. What’s more, the pair welcomed their first child together back in August of 2020. And they’re expecting another baby on the way, which presumably made her famous father Arnold Schwarzengger very happy.

Being an actor has some challenges, and one of the biggest is being away from home. Chris Pratt understands this all too well, especially after the extended shoot for Jurassic World: Dominion . Pratt once again had to get into a bubble for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although it’s clear that there’s a lot of love shared between the cast and crew. And with the upcoming threequel seemingly ending the current team’s story, smart money says they were especially glad to be spending time together.

While fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Guardians 3, the cosmic team of heroes will have a few other appearances in the MCU before that project arrives. First up is a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, with the first teaser (shown above) having a ton of footage of Chris Pratt and company. After that we’ll be treated to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will set the stage for their upcoming appearance in Vol. 3.

While the contents of Guardians 3 are currently a mystery, smart money says that much of the plot will be surrounding Gamora. While she was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the 2014 version of the green girl was “resurrected” thanks to Endgame’s Time Heist. After fighting with the Avengers she departed to places unknown , with the Guardians last seen in pursuit of her.