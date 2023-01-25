Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet Has MCU Fans Convinced Quake Is Returning After Twitter Roast

During the entirety of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s run on ABC, Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson, a.k.a. Quake, proved herself an invaluable member of the core team, from her computer hacking skills or unleashing her Inhuman ability to manipulate and generate vibrations. Following the incredible S.H.I.E.L.D. series finale in 2020, there have been rumblings in the years since about certain characters from the show being brought back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Bennet has MCU fans convinced that Quake is indeed returning after she roasted someone on Twitter.

This all started when Charles Murphy, who runs the website Murphy’s Multiverse, posted an enigmatic gif on Twitter of Chloe Bennet in an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scene. That led to a conversation unfolding between him and various Twitters users about Bennet’s acting abilities, and Murphy eventually said of the actress that “best acting on a soap opera isn't really a major accomplishment.” After reading this criticism, Bennet responded thusly through her own tweet:

hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well 😬😎

As seen in the replies, Chloe Bennet got a lot of support for calling Charles Murphy out, but her saying that his tweets “aren’t going to age well” also has people wondering what she means by that. On the one hand, maybe Bennet is just implying that as more people watch Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the years to come, she’ll secure more fans of her take on Daisy Johnson. However, the dominant theory at the moment is that Bennet may have teased that she’s playing Quake again for a new MCU project (it wouldn’t be the first time she’s done this).

Should that be the case, then excluding Clark Gregg, who debuted as Phil Coulson in the MCU’s Phase 1 and later played a younger version of the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent in the 1995-set Captain Marvel, Chloe Bennet would be the first leading Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor to reprise their role in a setting outside of the show itself. Having said, just because Bennet might reprise Quake doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll be playing the same version of the character from S.H.I.E.L.D.’s seven seasons. After all, Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have both respectively returned as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin over the last few years, but it still hasn’t been officially clarified if these are the same characters Netflix subscribers watched on Daredevil from 2015 to 2018.

Perhaps more importantly, although Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. started off as a direct tie-in to the Marvel film series, with movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War directly influencing what went down on the show, the events that unfolded in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s later seasons became harder to properly connect to the main MCU continuity. Some, including myself, now think of S.H.I.E.L.D. as having taken place in a different universe (which Loki Season 1 seemed to strengthen), so if Bennet is playing Quake again soon, this could be the “main” version of her rather than her earlier S.H.I.E.L.D. counterpart. Then again, we are in the middle of The Multiverse Saga, so if an upcoming Marvel movie or TV show wanted to take S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Quake and thrown her into the primary MCU universe, it’d be easy enough to accomplish.

If/when it's confirmed that Chloe Bennet will be return as Quake in some corner of the MCU, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know.