Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Chloe Bennet Sparked Marvel Return Rumors In The Most Bizarre Way

Of all the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. vets that fans would love to see make their want into the MCU in an unquestionably confirmed manner, Chloe Bennet sits extremely high on the list, with presumably millions of viewers eager for Daisy "Quake" Johnson to return for a big and bright Marvel future. To date, the actress herself has dealt with the broken record of "Are you coming back?" with all-encompassing denial , understanding that offering speculation-hungry fans even the tiniest shred of hope can result in an instant spread of erroneous presumptions. Which makes one of her latest social media posts unexpectedly bizarre on two different levels.

Chloe Bennet took to Instagram for a seemingly innocuous and slightly NSFW series of pictures in which she, per her caption, passed down trauma onto her dog Arthur. Check them out below.

A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Anyone being perfectly proper and looking only at Bennet and Arthur’s faces — their eyes are up there, buddy! — may have easily missed the detail that has had Marvel fans speculating anew about her potential to reprise her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character in one capacity or another. In the first three images, she very clearly has a couple of daisies sticking out of her right sock. DAISIES!

Okay, so the plural form doesn’t work as well as the singular, since her character wasn’t “Daisies Joneses,” but the potential for Marvel shenanigans here is still at peak levels. As already hinted at, Bennet is abundantly aware of Marvel fans’ abilities to manifest rumors out of sheer desires, so to bring that particular flower into a post without specific signage indicating it’s all coincidence is just inviting the masses to cackle with investigative glee over where she could fit into any upcoming Marvel movies or shows.

Not that it would take a detective of Bruce Wa…er, Sherlock Holmes’ skills to have deciphered this, but still. Coincidentally enough, Bennet’s next big TV role (which isn’t Marvel-related) will be a detective for the in-development Hulu crime drama Interior Chinatown, based on the novel from Charles Yu.

Of course, this post could also be a case of Chloe Bennet going into apex-mode in terms of trolling fans. Beyond being questioned about Quake’s fate within the MCU, she’s also quite used to being objectified online in the form of pictures where her face was Photoshopped onto bustier women’s bodies . So I guess flashing her dog and calling it trauma could be a reference to that? Okay I think I lost the metaphor somewhere there.

Without Bennet directly addressing the sock daisies in some way — or sharing a follow-up where she moons a package of Quaker Oats, we’re left with only our theories and confusion. Though one commenter on the post predicted sock-flowers becoming a trend, and that sounds about as likely as Quake showing up in Disney+’s upcoming Secret Invasion series . Which is to say, both very and not at all.