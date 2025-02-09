I Was Already So Excited For Avengers: Secret Wars, And This Andrew Garfield Fan Art Is Just Amping Things Up

With the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars rumored to be the ultimate multiversal showdown, speculation has been running wild about which Marvel heroes could return. One of the most demanded fan favorites? Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. Since his spectacular return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, audiences have been eager to see more of his Peter Parker—especially given that his franchise never got a proper trilogy finale. And, now, thanks to some jaw-dropping fan art, the hype for Garfield's hoped-for return just got even bigger.

Over on X, artist @Spdrmnkyxxiii shared a striking concept, imagining the Social Network actor’s Spidey donning the iconic black symbiote suit. The design takes his Amazing Spider-Man look and gives it a darker, more battle-worn edge—complete with a tactical textured suit, the white Venom emblem, and a more rugged, world-weary Peter Parker. Honestly, this look has me so amped up. Kevin Feige, please make it happen!

One of the biggest what ifs of Andrew Garfield’s web-slinger era involves the lack of a Venom storyline. While Tobey Maguire’s version had his own black suit arc in Spider-Man 3, albeit not in one of the best live-action Spidey movies, the We Live in Time star never got the chance to explore that part of Peter Parker’s mythology. But Secret Wars could be the perfect place to give his character that moment finally. Besides, he and Maguire have both been rumored to return for a new Spider-Man flick, so it's not out of the question, I'd say.

Historically, the original 1984 Secret Wars comics are where Peter Parker first bonded with the black symbiote suit, unknowingly taking on the alien parasite that would later become Venom. With the MCU’s multiversal storyline expanding, there’s a real opportunity for Garfield’s Peter to experience this long-awaited transformation—perhaps even hinting at a darker turn before ultimately rejecting the suit.

And, if Secret Wars is meant to be the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga, there’s no better time to bring back the Under the Banner alum’s Spidey for one last epic battle.

Ever since No Way Home reignited love for the British actor's version of the character, fans have been loudly campaigning for Andrew Garfield to return to the MCU or Sony’s Spider-Verse. And with Joe and Anthony Russo's SW expected to be a game-changing crossover event with major significance for the ongoing Marvel timeline, bringing back the actor veteran performer would be a crowd-pleasing move for Marvel Studios.

Rumors suggest Secret Wars might serve as a soft reboot for the MCU, meaning that if Sony and Marvel ever wanted to reintegrate the OG web slingers into future stories—this would be the moment to do it. Whether that’s by merging different timelines or setting up a final sendoff for past Marvel heroes, it could be the last real opportunity to give the Amazing duology version of Spidey another moment in the spotlight.

While it remains unconfirmed if Andrew Garfield will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, this fan art taps into precisely what fans like myself want to see—a darker, grittier Spider-Man, shaped by his struggles and possibly embracing the symbiote suit. Given Marvel’s history of listening to fan demand (No Way Home being a prime example), there’s always hope that his return could be in the works.

For now, though, this incredible black suit concept art gives us plenty to dream about—and until it becomes a reality, how about revisiting Garfield's two Spidey movies? Those and various MCU films are available to stream with a Disney+ subscription.