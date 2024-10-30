Amidst Thanos Rumors, Josh Brolin Reveals What It Would Take For Him To Return As The Mad Titan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As always, there are plenty of rumors and theories about upcoming Marvel movies, including some about returning actors. And after rumors swirled that Josh Brolin might be back as Thanos, he revealed what it would take for him to return as The Mad Titan. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are super limited, but they're going to be the next big crossover events for the shared universe. But those projects will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, this time as the villainous Doctor Doom. Josh Brolin recently spoke to Collider about his possible future as Thanos, offering:

I’m not kidding — There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.’ It’s like Sicario ; it has to be right. It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4 . But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do.

There you have it. Brolin does seem to down to clown as Thanos... under the right circumstances. It has to be the right story, although he admitted that he's got total trust in The Russo Brothers. And since they're the ones directing the next two Avengers flicks, this might be a very hopeful update for the fandom.

Brolin's comments about Thanos offered his take on the rumor and fan theory-fueled nature of the superhero genre. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the way that the fandom clings to popular rumors. And with RDJ coming back and the multiverse in play, it seems like just abut anything could happen... including the return of Josh Brolin's purple villain.

In the comics, Secret Wars is a multiversal event that brings all sorts of character together in battle thanks to a cosmic entity known as The Beyonder. It's unclear if that's how Kevin Feige and company are approaching the story for the movie adaptation, but Downey's Doctor Doom will presumably factor in heavily.

Personally, I have mixed feelings about another appearance by Thanos. The character died twice in Endgame, and he was cut in half by Ultron in one episode of What If...? Add in the appearance his corpse in Doctor Strange 2, and it feels like The Mad Titan has already been around and perished plenty of times.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.