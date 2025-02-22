Anthony Mackie Answered A Bunch Of MCU Questions From Fans, And I'm Loving His Thoughts On Chris Evans And The Origins Of YOLO

There Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new Sentinel of Liberty, and he’s played by Anthony Mackie! As of late, the fan-favorite actor has been celebrating the release of Captain America: Brave New World, and he’s truly felt the love from fans. Just recently, Mackie engaged with his admirers when he responded to questions about the MCU and more on social media. While opening up, Mackie even shared some sweet thoughts on what it’s like following in Chris Evans’ footsteps and some context for his constant use of the term YOLO.

What Did Anthony Mackie Say About Chris Evans?

It goes without saying that the Sam Wilson actor had some serious shoes to fill, as Chris Evans more than embodied the role of OG Captain America Steve Rogers. Despite that, though, I’d say Anthony Mackie more than rose to the occasion in Brave New World. Mackie recently took to Instagram to talk about the making of this latest MCU film, and a user named built2flawless asked what it was like for Mackie to take over for Evans while Sam was taking over for Steve:

Chris was a great Cap. He really brought Steve Rogers to life in a way we all loved and connected with. Sam Wilson is very different. Different Cap, Different Shoes… But I do love watching him as Steve Rogers.

Steve’s send-off occurred during the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, at which point the now-elderly super soldier bestowed his red, white and blue shield upon a surprised Sam. While initially hesitant, Wilson officially accepted the mantle during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). That show ultimately set Sam up for the events of his first solo film in the cinematic universe, which sees him uncovering a conspiracy that puts him face to face with the Red Hulk.

It’s cool to hear Anthony Mackie speak so fondly of Chris Evans, who he became close with while they worked together. That sheer level of closeness is what prompted Evans to spoil Endgame’s conclusion by telling Mackie about Sam’s new role. Since then, the Knives Out actor has also been supportive of his co-star as, in 2022, Evans definitively said that Sam Wilson is the new Cap after fans asserted that Rogers was irreplaceable. And, to Mackie’s point, this is a “different” take on Cap, and he’s made it his own.

Anthony Mackie Shared The Story Behind His YOLO Habit

One of the funnier topics that the longtime Marvel star discussed during his AMA was the fact that he uses the word YOLO quite a bit on a set. The term has been used for some time now, and it’s a shortened way of saying “you only live once.” When it comes to the Twisted Metal alum though, there’s a specific reason why he tends to use it quite frequently:

LoL… funny story. When we were shooting the scene in Falcon/Winter Soldier where I was driving the boat, one of the camera guys yelled ‘Falcons driving our boat, YOLO!’ It became a thing we’d yell all the time. I’ve been lucky to have a great funny personable crew on every Marvel movie I’ve been apart of.

So it sounds like that all comes down to an inside joke shared amongst Anthony Mackie and the crews of the Marvel productions he’s worked on. I don’t know about the rest of you but, over the years, I’ve certainly shared such jokes with friends, family members and colleagues. What these comments speak to is the way in which Mackie has bonded with the people he’s been privileged to work with over the years. On a side note, I love to hear a delightful behind-the-scenes story like this one.

Captain America: Brave New World won’t mark the final time Anthony Mackie works with an MCU crew or dons the iconic shield. He’s set to reprise his role as Sam in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday as well as its sequel, Secret Wars. Amid rumors that he’s returning for the first of those two films, Chris Evans has denied involvement, though not everyone seems convinced. We’ll have to see but, regardless, after the movie has been released, I hope Mackie launches another fun AMA filled with fun tidbits for the fans.