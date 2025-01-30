Chris Evans Responds To Rumors Of Steve Rogers’ Return In Avengers: Doomsday, And It's Giving Me Andrew Garfield Vibes

The last time we saw Steve Rogers in the MCU was at the end of Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd of the Marvel movies in order, when he was now an elderly man and bequeathing the Captain America shield and mantle to Sam Wilson. Although Wilson will be taking center stage for Captain America: Brave New World, the next of the upcoming Marvel movies, there’s been no official indication that Evans will reprise Steve. Unofficially though, it was reported last month that the actor will reprise his popular character in Avengers: Doomsday, and while Evans has now responded to this claim, what he has to say is giving me Andrew Garfield-like vibes.

Evans was asked about the rumors of his impending return as part of an Esquire profile covering Anthony Mackie, a.k.a. the MCU’s Sam Wilson, ahead of Captain America 4’s release, and here’s what he had to say:

That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it... Yeah, no—happily retired!

First off, I wouldn’t call Chris Evans retired from the MCU considering he was seen reprising his version of Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, in Deadpool & Wolverine last year (and if you missed out on that, the movie can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), but that’s beside the point. Evans is right that every now and then, word will come in about his alleged impending return to the MCU. Remember back in 2021 when it was reported that he was being lined up for multiple mystery Marvel projects?

In this case though, I can’t help wondering if some trickery is afoot. Anyone who followed along with the news cycle for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home will remember that Andrew Garfield repeatedly said he wasn’t in the movie. And yet, once that Spidey flick hit the big screen, there was his Peter Parker battling bad guys alongside his counterparts played by Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. I’m not saying that with 100% certainty that Chris Evans is engaged in that kind of lying, but I have reason to be suspect.

For one thing, we know that Robert Downey Jr. is set to play Doctor Doom in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so it’s not like it’d be entirely unprecedented for Chris Evans to be brought back, too. Additionally, it’s also been rumored that in addition to reprising Steve Rogers, Evans could potentially play multiple characters in Doomsday. That falls nicely in line with what’s happening with RDJ, although it still hasn’t been clarified if his Doctor Doom is a Tony Stark variant or a completely separate character like in the comics.

The point being, I’m going to stay skeptical about what Evans is currently saying until either Avengers: Doomsday comes out on May 2, 2026 or someone like Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige swears on a stack of Captain America comics that he’s telling the truth. The prospect of seeing other versions of Steve Rogers from the Marvel multiverse is too enticing a prospect for me to not be excited about.