Anthony Mackie Shares The Sweet Story Of Chris Evans Telling Him He’d Be The Next Captain America After Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who've spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the post-Endgame landscape has featured a ton of changes. That includes Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson taking on the mantle as the new Captain America. He recently shared the sweet story of Chris Evans telling him he'll be the next Cap.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but it'll be the first chapter of the franchise where Anthony Mackie takes top billing. The cast of Captain America 4 is stacked, but fans might miss the OG Cap. But at the Disney APA Content Shocase in Singapore (via Deadline) Mackie revealed the sweet way Evans reacted to the passing of the torch. The pair were watching football together when Evans showed him the final pages of Avengers: Endgame, where Sam's uture became clear. As Mackie recalls:

When I read it, we just hugged each other and jumped around in a circle.

How sweet is that? Given Evans' long tenure as Steve Rogers, it would have been understandable if he had conflicting thoughts about someone else becoming Captain America. But he was seemingly thrilled for his friend and colleague, as Mackie was getting a big promotion in the MCU as a whole.

Following the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson officially became a (flying) Captain America, and would have that role in upcoming Marvel movies. And after some years of waiting, we'll finally get to see him lead the cast of Captain America: Brave New World. And it should be fascinating to see ho the movie's action is influenced by its new star. Between the wings and the fact that Sam never took the super soldier serum, and there is going to be a very different Cap in town.

Fans are eager to see how the new Captain America affects the MCU as a whole. The inclusion of Red Hulk is particularly interesting, especially because Harrison Ford is already set to return as Thaddeus Ross as part of the Thunderbolts* cast list. Exactly how he becomes Red Hulk is a total mystery at the time of writing this story, but the trailers for Brave New World are teasing an epic battle. And without being a super solider himself, how will Sam Wilson face off against the hulking character?

After getting his first solo movie as Cap, Mackie is expected to factor into The Russo Brothers' pair of crossover movies. Avengers: Doomsday will be the first, and fans are eager for information about its cast.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.