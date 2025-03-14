Anthony Mackie Watched The Captain America: Brave New World Trailer With His Kids And Dropped F-Bombs Over Their Hilarious Reaction To It

I mean, I see where he's coming from.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) prepares to fight in Captain America: Brave New World
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie’s flying high than ever these days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, figuratively and kind of literally. After receiving Steve Rogers’ shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame and coming to terms with the responsibility it carries in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World, the latest of the Marvel movies in order, saw Sam Wilson making his big screen debut as the new Star-Spangled Avenger. But if you think Mackie’s kids care about this, think again, as the actor dropped some f-bombs while sharing how they hilariously reacted to seeing the Brave New World trailer on the big screen.

This story, which Mackie told while appearing on The Pivot Podcast, unfolded as he and his four children were seated to see Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (now available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription). Unfortunately for the man who made his MCU debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, the kids weren’t paying attention as the trailers were showing, with Mackie recalling:

We’re literally sitting there, we go see Sonic the Hedgehog [3], and I didn’t know they were playing a Cap trailer before Sonic. So we sitting there, and I got all the shit. Dude, I got popcorn, gummy worms… They had to bring out a tray for all my shit, right? So I’m talking to my son, hooking up his candy, I hear my voice. Like, ‘Oh shit!’ So I’m looking at my kids like [mimics gesturing at the screen]. So I don’t say nothing. My oldest son’s on his phone, my second son’s knee deep in these fucking gummy worms, right? [Laughs] The two little ones are fighting and throwing popcorn at each other. So I’m like, ‘Bro?! Look at the fucking screen!’

This isn’t the first time Anthony Mackie has talked about his children not really caring he’s Captain America, and it’s not even the first time in recent months he’s dropped f-bombs while speaking about Captain America: Brave New World. The combination of the two, however, is just delightful, and I’m cracking up at how worked up he got up over this. He continued:

So everybody behind us go, ‘Oh my God, are you ok?’… They missed the whole trailer. They’re like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Dad?’ Fuck it.

Hey, these kids had their own priorities and they were sticking to them! That said, I hope that they finally focused on the screen when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 started playing. Honestly, if Mackie’s kids are that disinterested in him playing Captain America, then the odds may be low that Brave New World ends up being streamed with the Mackie family’s Disney+ subscription later this month. It’s ok, Anthony, I liked watching the trailer when it came out.

Captain America: Brave New World has received mixed critical reception since opening last month, and at the time of this writing, it’s made over $373 million worldwide. While it remains to be seen if we’ll get a Captain America 5 someday, Mackie is set to play Sam Wilson again, presumably in the upcoming Marvel movies Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Perhaps the Mackie kids will be more enthusiastic about those flicks.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he's been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

