Captain America’s Anthony Mackie Drops F-Bombs Over Fans Making The MCU Movie Political And I Think I Agree With Him

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps the fans on their toes, thanks to the steady stream of content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, which is the first entry in the franchise where Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the title character. The 46 year-old actor recently dropped an f-bomb in response to folks online finding a tie between the film and the state of politics. And I've got to say I think I agree with him.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, as we've been shown very limited footage leading up to its release in February. But on the heels of the election and inauguration, there's some chatter online comparing Harrison Ford's President Ross/ Red Hulk to President Trump. During an interview with Esquire about the project, Mackie didn't hold back his thoughts about that discourse, offering:

I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting. Let’s just go to the movies and chill the fuck out. We could’ve made this motherfucker yellow and it would’ve been a problem.

Honestly, I kind of get it. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know how long the development and filming of each new blockbuster takes. Captain America 4 began production back in March of 2023, long before there was a change in administration. And instead of allowing politics to influence how we see entertainment, it might be better to just enjoy the fun of a Marvel movie without connecting it to the real world.

On the other hand, it's somewhat understandable that folks are finding connections between the movie and reality. After all, Captain America: Brave New World will seemingly be set in Washington, and features as US President as a major character.

Early on in the film's marketing it was spoiled that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross as going to become Red Hulk at some point during the 2025 movie release. While fans are hyped to see how Sam Wilson will somehow battle him without having taken the Super Soldier Serum, some corners of the internet are equating Red Hulk with President Trump. As a reminder, you can see the Captain America: Brave New World trailer below:

Harrison Ford joining the Captain America: Brave New World cast was definitely exciting for fans, although it was unfortunately because previous Ross actor William Hurt died in 2022. Not only will he be playing that long-running MCU character, but he also got to do motion capture to bring the Red Hulk to life on the big screen.

Only time will tell how audiences will respond to Captain America 4 when it hits theaters on February 14th. The pressure is on to stick the landing, but the movie comes after the wild success of Deadpool & Wolverine. Hopefully Marvel can hit twice in a row.