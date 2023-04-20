Benedict Cumberbatch Reflects On ‘Amazing’ Deleted Avengers: Infinity War Scene That Put Doctor Strange In The Iron Man Suit

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange character has become a centerpiece of the MCU ever since Marvel opened up its storytelling to the multiverse. Along with his solo movies, Doctor Strange was a major player in the most recent Avengers movies as well, as his character's psychic abilities acted as a major plot point in Infinity War and Endgame. With movies like these Marvel has become known for creating some iconic moments that cause celebration in theaters. And apparently, one of these moments was taken away from fans, as Cumberbatch recently reflected on a deleted scene from Infinity War that we never got to see.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, the Oscar nominee revealed that he filmed an “amazing” scene for Infinity War that ended up getting cut. He described some of the details from the scene with the interviewer, saying that the deleted scene was centered around Doctor Strange trying on the iconic Iron Man suit. When asked if he was disappointed the scene was eventually cut out of the film, Cumberbatch answered:

Yeah, I was a bit, we both were, it took a long time to splurge those spliced costumes together. It was an amazing moment, and I think I definitely came out of it better than ‘Iron Strange’ or ‘Doctor Man,’ the other guy, ‘Strange Man.’ I definitely came out of it better. I mean, having a bit of that outerwear on you, it’s like, it’s very, very, very cool. I would love to have seen what that combination of wizardry and that tech would do as well. Bring it on.

I’m sure fans would love to see this idea experimented with as well. The technology of Iron Man combined with the powers Doctor Strange holds may make for the most powerful superhero within the MCU. Fans are definitely missing Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark as well, so maybe there is a way to revive his legacy by incorporating the suit. The deleted scene could also be incorporated in a future Avengers film as a flashback. There are so many ways to ensure this idea doesn’t disappear and turn to dust, pun intended.

There are lots of potential storylines to explore within the MCU, especially after opening up the world to the Multiverse. There are many characters that could come back through different universes throughout different timelines. While Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame, he could exist within a different universe. In addition, so many new heroes have been introduced post-Endgame who I'd love to see interact with Stark. For example, RiRi Williams is getting her own Disney+ series with Ironheart, which will also feature a suit similar to Stark’s, and I'd love to see how RDJ's legendary character would react to the young genius. Also, maybe this show could serve as a way for Cumberbatch to make a cameo and give the suit another go.

While we don't know exactly how Doctor Strange will play into the MCU moving forward, it seems likely that he'll return as Stephen Strange in Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. There were definitely cliffhangers at the end of the most recent Doctor Strange movie that fans are hoping set up the next Avengers films, however plot details for these much anticipated MCU movies are still being kept under wraps.

While you can't watch Benedict Cumberbatch don the Iron Man suit, you can go back and watch the Marvel movies in order, including his latest MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with a Disney+ subscription.