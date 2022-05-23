Marvel's She-Hulk TV Show: What We Know About The Disney+ Series

At this point, it feels like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new heroes almost every day. The Marvel movies have always done an effective job of expanding the mythos, but the TV shows are now causing the cinematic universe to expand more rapidly. One such project that could have a major impact on the MCU is Marvel’s She-Hulk TV show. That’s right, Mark Ruffalo is no longer the only Hulk in town, as Tatiana Maslany is set to join him. And you can bet things are going to get pretty interesting as the new heroine begins to come into her own.

She-Hulk (or Jennifer Walters) is a character fans have long wanted to see in the MCU so, when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced the Disney+ show in 2019, excitement was high. As most know, Marvel is pretty hush hush when it comes to sharing details on its upcoming productions. Thankfully though, we’ve been blessed with a glorious Hulk-filled trailer and some additional info that shed light on the superhero series. So let’s take a look at what we know ahead of the gamma-powered protector’s small-screen debut:

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Is Set To Be Released On Disney+ On August 17th

It’s a wonder Marvel Studios is able to schedule anything these days, what with so many different films and TV shows on its hands. But worry not, because She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will have a place within the MCU Phase Four slate. Reports previously pointed to the series being released in 2022. Now, thanks to the official trailer, we know that the show will officially arrive on August 17th. This will put its release after that of Ms. Marvel. (That show drops in June.) With this, Jennifer Walters’ MCU debut should be a nice late summer treat for fans.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Tatiana Maslany Leads The Cast Of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law And Will Be Joined By MCU Veterans Like Mark Ruffalo

There were doubts after initial reports of Tatiana Maslany’s casting but, during 2020’s Disney Investor Day presentation, the Orphan Black star was confirmed to be playing Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. We also learned Mark Ruffalo is returning as Bruce Banner or (Smart) Hulk. Joining them will be Ginger Gonzaga as Walters’ best friend, Hamilton alum Renée Elise Goldsberry as a character named Amelia , and The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil has been cast as the villainous Titania. Jamil won’t be the only baddie, either, as the show will also mark the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And joining Blonsky will be his cage fight comrade from Shang-Chi, Wong, played by Benedict Wong. Rounding out the cast are Jon Bass and Josh Segarra.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Will Show Jennifer Walters Tackling Superhuman-Related Cases As A Lawyer While She Learns From Bruce Banner

Based on the trailer, it appears that She-Hulk will be a classic origin story. The comics tell us that Walters gained her powers after receiving a life-saving blood transfusion from cousin Bruce and, while the show is playing coy on the specifics of her new powers, it’s looking like a similar incident will take place. As seen in the footage, the series will also tackle her career as a lawyer, which is bound to be interesting as she’s over 6’7” and green. She also dabbles in superhuman-related cases, and Feige hinted at the 2020 Investor Day presentation that other heroes could pop in. Wong is clearly one of them, but fingers crossed that one of those faces is Charlie Cox, who has since returned to the role of Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home . (Cox’s Daredevil show also just took a major step forward recently). Aside from that though, she’ll also receive training from Banner, who schools her in the ways of being a Hulk.

(Image credit: Adult Swim)

Rick And Morty Alum Jessica Gao Is The Head Writer Of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

Rick and Morty is one of the most successful shows on TV right now, so it’s no surprise that Marvel has tapped alums like Loki’s Michael Waldron to craft stories in the MCU. Now, former series scribe Jessica Gao has been hired as head writer on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Gao has worked extensively on both animated and live-action shows, like Robot Chicken, Big Time Rush and Silicon Valley. She even picked up an Emmy for writing Rick and Morty’s acclaimed “Pickle Rick” episode. The show has been described as a legal comedy, and Gao’s credentials should make her a perfect fit for the project.

(Image credit: NBC)

Two Directors Have Been Hired To Tackle She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

The Marvel TV shows change it up when it comes to directors, with some having only one and others having multiple. When it comes to She-Hulk, there will be two directors at the helm. Kevin Feige announced during the 2020 presentation that the Jade Giantess will be ushered into the cinematic universe by Kat Coiro (who's directing the bulk of them) and Anu Valia (who’s helming a pair of installments). Coiro’s credits include episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family, Shameless and the recent Girls5eva. And Valia has worked on Never Have I Ever, Mixed-ish and A.P. Bio. Needless to say, these two have plenty of comedic experience to bring to the Marvel series.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Will Have A Total Of 9 Episodes

It was already looking like She-Hulk would have a greater number of episodes than most of Disney+’s Marvel shows. Now, it’s been confirmed via Disney+ that the show will have a total of nine episodes. With this, it ties WandaVision as the longest MCU series thus far. One might assume that episodes will run a half hour, just as the Wanda Maximoff and Vision-led series did, though that’s yet to be specified. It’s true that in many cases, shows work best when they’re tight, but the half-hour comedy vibe the creatives are going for should lend itself to a longer run.