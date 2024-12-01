Ahead Of Captain America 4’s Release, Anthony Mackie Reached An MCU Milestone That Only Scarlett Johansson And A Few Others Have Hit

Anthony Mackie has put in serious work as far as the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes. Since his debut as Sam Wilson/The Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he’s been a steady presence within the sprawling franchise. Sam and Mackie, by extension, took a major step forward in 2021 when the character took on the mantle of Cap. Mackie is now set to headline the long-awaited Captain America: Brave New World and, ahead of that the actor earned an honor that only Scarlett Johansson and few other MCU vets have reached.

The aforementioned upcoming Marvel movie marks the first solo film for Anthony Mackie’s Wilson, and that fact only puts him in the company of MCU alums like Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson and Chadwick Boseman. However, thanks to Brave New World, Mackie now possesses an even rarer distinction. Walt Disney Pictures released the official credits for the movie, which revealed that Mackie is named as an executive producer. That’s certainly a big deal, considering that only a few actors in this franchise have been granted that title.

As it stands, only three other actors have been EPs for MCU movies. Scarlett Johansson served as an EP on Black Widow and holds the same duties on the upcoming Thunderbolts* . Chris Hemsworth received that same credit for Thor: Love and Thunder, and Ryan Reynolds served as a producer on 2024 movie schedule entry Deadpool & Wolverine. As for TV shows in the franchise, Tom Hiddleston was an EP on Loki, while Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar Isaac were for Secret Invasion and Moon Knight, respectively.

It makes sense that Anthony Mackie would be named an EP on his latest superhero flick – and that’s not just because he plays the lead role. As mentioned, he’s more than paid his dues when it comes to the House of Mouse’s massive comic book-inspired IP. Considering the executive producer credit, Mackie likely had more say when it came to creative-related conversations. This isn’t the A-lister’s first foray into producing either, as he did so for the films Io, Outside the Wire and The Banker as well as the recently released Elevation.

By all accounts, the actor/producer has relished the opportunity to lead his own MCU film. This comes years after Spider-Man star Tom Holland dissed him over the fact that there wasn’t a Falcon film. It was for that reason that earlier this year, the Half Nelson alum absolutely roasted his MCU buddy Holland while at San Diego Comic-Con. Amid his excitement, the Detroit actor also defended the Brave New World title, as he feels it marks a new beginning for his character and those in his orbit.

The fourth film in the Cap series will see Sam Wilson attempting to get to the bottom of a far-reaching conspiracy that puts him at odds with U.S. President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Brave New World trailers have teased a flick filled with action, drama and espionage and, of course, it’ll also mark the MCU debut of the Red Hulk. There are a lot of expectations for the Julius Onah-directed film, and I’m hopeful that it’ll live up to them.

I’d also be curious to hear about the kinds of conversations that Anthony Mackie participated in as one of the producers of the film. The trend of actors simultaneously serving as producers is becoming more common in Hollywood, and it’d be great to see it continue when it comes to the MCU.

