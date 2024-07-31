Anthony Mackie Absolutely Roasted His MCU Buddy Tom Holland About His Height, And LOL

Anthony Mackie has been making fun of Tom Holland ever since 2017 which was the year the British actor got his first MCU solo movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. Think of it like a winged MCU big brother giving playful jabs towards his little Spidey bro. In this next chess match, Mackie absolutely roasted his MCU buddy in making fun of his height and it was a real LOL moment.

Tom Holland, who had solo Spider-Man movies with the Home trilogy, couldn’t help dissing his MCU pal Anthony Mackie for never seeing a Falcon movie after Mackie said he didn’t see Spider-Man: Homecoming . That back-and-forth feud may have been six years ago, but the American actor sure hasn’t forgotten. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios’ Instagram video showed Mackie’s hilarious burn to Holland after he joked about Falcon not having his own movie:

Well, that’s one way to deliver a low blow! It’s a sad truth that Anthony Mackie’s 5 '11 height is one thing Tom Holland will never have. A personal fact to know about the 28-year-old actor is that he’s 5’8. Compared to the heights of all of the other Avengers , Holland is the fourth shortest with the tallest being the 6'6 Dave Bautista. But considering all of the flying around that Spider-Man does, he really doesn’t need to be tall in order to fight his enemies.

The young MCU actor is not oblivious to his height compared to his taller co-stars. Tom Holland joked about his height difference with his Uncharted co-star Mark Wahlberg saying the Bostonian actor is 5‘9 to his 5‘8. Given the number of short celebrities like Kevin Hart, Michael J. Fox, Tom Cruise, and more, it proves you don’t need to be tall to be considered leading man material.

After all of the times that Tom Holland has made fun of Anthony Mackie for not having a solo Falcon movie, it looks like the 8 Mile will be getting the last laugh now. Finally, Falcon really is getting his own becoming the new Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World . The proof was in the exclusive footage shown at CinemaCon to hype MCU fans for what’s coming.

With this exciting journey coming for Anthony Mackie, you better believe he’s taking his feud with Holland to a new level once the upcoming Marvel movie premieres next year. It falls under the line of making his Avengers: Endgame co-star show up at the premiere and sitting right next to him as the movie plays. I wouldn’t be surprised if any gloating were to come to the Cherry actor’s way during that eventful night.

When Tom Holland made fun of his fellow MCU star Anthony Mackie for not having his own Falcon solo movie, Mackie clapped back in the most hilarious way pointing out that at least he’s 5 ‘11. Now that he’ll be portraying the new Captain America, I can’t wait to see this entertaining feud continue once Holland’s reaction to Brave New World eventually surfaces. The 2025 movie release of Falcon’s solo movie hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.