The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and there are a number of highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters. High on that list is Julius Onah’s Captain America: Brave New World , which will be the first installment of the franchise starring Anthony Mackie in the title role. There are countless questions about what the movie will contain, and a new Captain America 4 rumor claims that an entire supervillain team is entering the chat. Here’s what we know.

Marvel security is known for its tight security , so the contents of Brave New World are being kept under wraps. But there are a number of rumors swirling, including one that’s making the rounds on Twitter . The cast includes a few familiar faces from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, including Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns/ Leader. And the new rumor about Captain America 4 claims that he’s going to be bringing The Serpent Society to the shared universe. The tweet reads:

Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader will be the secret benefactor behind the #SerpentSociety in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld… 👀

As the new Cap movie was filming, fans were taken by its Incredible Hulk connections . In addition to Nelson’s Leader, the cast list of Captain America: Brave New World also includes Liv Tyler’s long-awaited return as Betty Ross. It seems like Samuel Sterns will be one of the main villains, so perhaps he could bring the Serpent Society to life.

On the page, the Serpent Society is an organization of snake-themed villains which originated in the Captain America comics. In addition to having snake-like powers, the members also used their alliance for profit sharing and more. The story of Captain America 4 is currently a complete mystery, so it’s unclear if/how they might be able to face off against Anthony Mackie’s titular hero. But he’ll have some help include Danny Ramirez’s Falcon.

While we wait to see if these rumors about Captain America: Brave New World come to pass, one thing we do know is that it’ll be Harrison Ford’s MCU debut. He’s taking on the role of Thaddeus Ross, following the death of actor William Hurt .