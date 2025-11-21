Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Shared The Qualities The Next Black Panther Has To Have
Wakanda Forever.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, with new titles regularly arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain properties stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being Ryan Coogler's Oscar-nominated Black Panther. The world of Wakanda is beloved, as is late star Chadwick Boseman. And his wife recently explained the qualities the next Panther will need to have.
Ryan Coogler is developing Black Panther 3, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. The sequel Wakanda Forever saw Shuri become the next Panther, although she chose not to rule the fictional country. Boseman was recently given a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his wife Simone spoke to ET about what traits the future Black Panther should have to continue his legacy. In her words:
It sounds like Boseman understood the importance of his role as T'Challa/ Black Panther in the MCU. Indeed, he became a real-life hero to many young people out there, especially Black Marvel fans who finally saw themselves reflected in the shared universe. Representation is important, and it sounds like the late actor understood what his Marvel role meant to people.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including the Black Panther franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
Case in point: fans sent thousands of letters to Boseman's onscreen father after his death in 2020. The Get On Up actor also surprised Black Panther fans who were gushing about him. The actor's widow Simone Leonard Boseman spoke more about his understanding of the character's importance, saying:
While the MCU has taken steps in recent years to become a more diverse place, Chadwick Boseman's debut as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War was a huge step in representation. And when Ryan Coogler assembled an outstanding team of talent for Black Panther, the world (and Oscar voters) noticed.
Aside from discernment, Boseman's wife also revealed another trait that she's hoping any future Black Panthers have in them. As she told the same outlet:
This kindness is yet another reason why the late actor was a hero to so many out there. He radiated kindness, especially for Marvel fans who were enamored by his work as T'Challa.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Exactly what Coogler has up his sleeve for the next Black Panther movie is a mystery at this time, although Denzel Washington revealed a role is being written for him. The end of Wakanda Forever left some big questions, including the reveal of T'Challa's son. So we'll have to wait and see what comes next for that fan favorite franchise.
In the meantime, Shuri and M'Baku were confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and that title will hit theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. It's currently unclear when the third Black Panther will arrive in theaters, but it's in active development now.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.