Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Shared The Qualities The Next Black Panther Has To Have

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, with new titles regularly arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain properties stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being Ryan Coogler's Oscar-nominated Black Panther. The world of Wakanda is beloved, as is late star Chadwick Boseman. And his wife recently explained the qualities the next Panther will need to have.

Ryan Coogler is developing Black Panther 3, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. The sequel Wakanda Forever saw Shuri become the next Panther, although she chose not to rule the fictional country. Boseman was recently given a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where his wife Simone spoke to ET about what traits the future Black Panther should have to continue his legacy. In her words:

Discernment, it’s a heavy mantle to carry. I think that knowing Chad and knowing all the steps in his life that he took up to that particular role it seemed, you know, one of those full circle moments where you see how everything has fed into this one moment.

It sounds like Boseman understood the importance of his role as T'Challa/ Black Panther in the MCU. Indeed, he became a real-life hero to many young people out there, especially Black Marvel fans who finally saw themselves reflected in the shared universe. Representation is important, and it sounds like the late actor understood what his Marvel role meant to people.

Case in point: fans sent thousands of letters to Boseman's onscreen father after his death in 2020. The Get On Up actor also surprised Black Panther fans who were gushing about him. The actor's widow Simone Leonard Boseman spoke more about his understanding of the character's importance, saying:

And he really carried that spirit. T’Challa was him. He was a king. He held himself high. He was very wise. So, I think discernment is a big one.

While the MCU has taken steps in recent years to become a more diverse place, Chadwick Boseman's debut as T'Challa in Captain America: Civil War was a huge step in representation. And when Ryan Coogler assembled an outstanding team of talent for Black Panther, the world (and Oscar voters) noticed.

Aside from discernment, Boseman's wife also revealed another trait that she's hoping any future Black Panthers have in them. As she told the same outlet:

And kindness. Real, sincere kindness, and the desire to lift up those around you.

This kindness is yet another reason why the late actor was a hero to so many out there. He radiated kindness, especially for Marvel fans who were enamored by his work as T'Challa.

Exactly what Coogler has up his sleeve for the next Black Panther movie is a mystery at this time, although Denzel Washington revealed a role is being written for him. The end of Wakanda Forever left some big questions, including the reveal of T'Challa's son. So we'll have to wait and see what comes next for that fan favorite franchise.

In the meantime, Shuri and M'Baku were confirmed for the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and that title will hit theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. It's currently unclear when the third Black Panther will arrive in theaters, but it's in active development now.