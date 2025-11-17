No Way Home’s Jon Watts On How ‘Genuinely Weird’ It Is To Be Handling Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Off To A New Director

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new project arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Cinephiles who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise has become a fan favorite. The first three movies were directed by Jon Watts, who recently spoke about handing the keys over to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton for the upcoming Marvel movie Brand New Day.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, with fans filling in the blanks with rumors and theories. New ground is being broken, specifically with the Shang-Chi filmmaker taking over as director. Watts spoke to People about how it's felt stepping away from Holland's franchise; when asked if he's been in contact with Cretton, he said:

We talked a little bit at the very, very beginning, but I’m very close to that franchise, so I just had to step back and let everyone do their job. It’s going to be genuinely weird for me going to see that movie for the first time. It’s going to be a really interesting feeling. It’s a passing of the torch and I’m curious to see where it goes.

I love the honesty here. Considering how many years Jon Watts worked on his Spider-Man trilogy, it makes sense that he might have strange feelings about someone else taking over. He's trying to give Destin Daniel Cretton space to take the reigns, and is preparing for even more feelings once he actually sees Brand New Day on the big screen next summer. Can you blame him?

The discrepancy between these two filmmakers' approach to the wall crawler is already becoming obvious. For example: while Watts thought practical web swinging doesn't look cool on film, Cretton used stunts to achieve those scenes in Brand New Day rather than CGI. And I have to assume that's only the tip of the ice berg regarding their difference in filmmaking.

Fans are curious about what's next for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, especially after the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In it Doctor Strange's spell worked, and deleted any memories of Peter from the world. That included his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). While his loved ones are now safe from any villains looking to hurt him, Peter was left alone without any friends or family. And I'm so curious about exactly how it's been for the hero flying solo.

There are countless questions about the upcoming Spidey flick, including who Sadie Sink is playing and how other heroes like Hulk and Punisher will factor into the action. Hopefully we get some answers soon, although the movie isn't expected to hit theaters until the summer. As such, fans will have to try and be patient.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. And hopefully we'll see Tom Holland once again reprise his role in one of the two Avengers movies that will follow.