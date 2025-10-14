MCU's Blade Star Comments On The Long-Delayed Production, And I Can't Hate On This Optimistic Take

Marvel’s Blade may soon reach the point where its existence seems less likely and less realistic than the existence of actual vampires, given just how long it’s taking to bring the horror-leaning character into MCU’s Phase 6 projects. After reports pointed to Marvel execs showing less urgency for Blade, hopes for Mahershala Ali’s arrival as the daywalker sank arguably lower than ever. But wait! There’s some actual optimism to shine a light on! (Not direct sunlight, though. Never that.)

MaXXXine and Infinity Pool co-star Mia Goth was announced as part of Blade’s cast back in April 2023, not long before the WGA strike put all of Hollywood on pause, and while some details have surfaced about her character from a no-longer-viable version of the screenplay, not much else is known about Goth’s involvement. But it doesn’t sound like she’s given up hope or interest, as she told ELLE while promoting Guillermo del Toro’s critic-splitting Frankenstein that she is indeed still attached, and that she supports the reason for the extended delay, saying:

It’s for the best that it’s taken the time that it has. They want to do it right.

Assuming someone actually does get it right to the point where Kevin Feige & Co. actually give the project the green light to film, I will be able to agree with the notion that taking this long is a net positive. But if nothing ever comes of this, will that make all the waiting worth it? I don't necessarily think so.

That said, I can't hate on Mia Goth keeping the good feelings going by addressing the project as if it's something that will definitely still happen, as opposed to being a likely impossibility. Even Mahershala Ali has made it sound like nobody ever talks to him about it, and he's the one dude who should be hearing back from everyone.

Then again, maybe this isn't entirely a case of good-natured positivity, so much as a case of Mia Goth echoing her own past comments on the unrealized project. Here's what she told Deadline in June 2024:

[They] really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good.

Whether or not we'll see her appear in any upcoming superhero movies, Mia Goth is making good on her past comments to showcase her talents in projects outside her "scream queen" range, even counting her role in Frankenstein, which is not being touted as a horror movie, but as more of an emotional drama. She's also joining the Star Wars universe for Ryan Gosling's Starfighter movie, which will likely rocket her star power to new levels, while also keeping her in close company with Marvel's parent company Disney, just in case anyone ever does get Blade up and running.

For now, the movie remains in creative limbo, which Delroy Lindo spoke about earlier in 2025, four years after he was first cast in the movie. He told Collider that despite everything going in a forward direction early on in the project, things "went off the rails" soon after, leading to various changes in director and more.

Goth may be too famous to star in an MCU film before much longer, so here's hoping everyone behind the scenes realizes how high the stakes are (about chest-level) and doubles down on getting it all figured out.