‘It Means Everything’ Brie Larson Reveals The Sweet Reason She Wanted To Play Captain Marvel
Brie Larson's reason for becoming Captain Marvel is quite touching.
Halloween is almost here, and we can bet there will be more than a few superheroes ringing doorbells and looking for candy in a couple of weeks. More than a few of those superheroes will probably look a lot like Brie Larson did in Captain Marvel, and the actress admits that’s part of the reason she made the movie in the first place.
In a recent appearance on The View, Larson was asked what it meant to her to see girls dressed up as Captain Marvel for Halloween, and she joked that the hosts were going to make her cry at the beginning of her interview. She went on to explain that it means “everything” to her to see anybody dressed up in the Captain Marvel costume, and she’s happy to see people take the opportunity to feel powerful. Larson explained…
Captain Marvel was the first female-led superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a movie that some at Marvel didn't want to make. It was a pretty big deal when Larson was cast in the role, and the first movie went on to gross a billion dollars at the global box office, showing that Captain Marvel certainly had an impact on a lot of different people.
While the follow-up film The Marvels wasn’t nearly as successful as Captain Marvel, the movie reportedly lost Marvel Studios more than a little money. While the MCU hasn’t been putting up the same sort of box office numbers it did during the Infinity Saga, regardless of the gender of the leads, The Marvels was a low point for the franchise.
Still, merchandise is a big part of the Disney machine so you can be sure that Captain Marvel Halloween costumes were out there,m, and plenty of kids wanted to wear them.
As such, we really have no idea what the plans are for Larson in the MCU. She was asked straight out later in the interview if she would be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday, and she politely, but not unsurprisingly, refused to answer the question. Larson’s name wasn’t on the list of Avengers: Doomsday cast confirmed by Marvel, and neither were her Marvels co-stars, but there’s always a possibility they'll still appear.
If nothing else, there is the post-credits scene from The Marvels that will hopefully be dealt with at some point. We know the X-Men, who appeared in that scene, will have a part to play in Doomsday. It seems likely that Carol Danvers and her friends aren't quite done yet.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
