Charlie Cox Knows Exactly Which Avenger He'd Most Like To Team Up With, And I Love This 3000

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is officially part of the modern MCU, and while we wait for the new series Daredevil: Born Again to see what’s next for the man without fear, Cox has some ideas of what he’d like to see Daredevil do in the MCU, or more specifically, who he wants to see his hero team up with.

Daredevil has already met Spider-Man and She-Hulk, but speaking at the Wales Comic Con, Cox was asked by a fan who he’d like to work within the MCU, if time and continuity were not a hindrance. The actor didn’t so much choose a character as an actor, because he credits Robert Downey Jr. with most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success. Cox explained...

You know, I think this whole cinematic Marvel kind of decade and a half, two decades or whatever it’s been where it’s really been a staple of so many people’s entertainment consumption, a lot of that I think is a credit to Robert Downey Jr. and the work he did with that character. That kind of, I almost sometimes think of Marvel as the House That Downey Built, you know what I mean?

While Charlie Cox admits that seeing Daredevil and Iron Man work together seems like a long shot since Tony Stark is currently canonically dead in the MCU, the actor said he recently read through a comic arc where the two characters crossed paths, and it got him to thinking seeing that on screen would be “quite fun.” Cox continued…

I was actually catching up on some of the comics recently, and I was reading one from 2020 where, Daredevil and Iron Man, have a bit of a run-in together, which is quite fun. I was thinking that would be very cool. I don’t think that’s possible now, because he’s dead, isn’t he? But you know it’s Marvel, who knows. For a personal reason I think that would be cool to have that little moment.

As Cox says, it is Marvel, so we can’t entirely discount the idea of Robert Downey Jr. and Tony Stark returning to the MCU. There has even reportedly been talk of bringing both Downey and Scarlett Johansson back to the MCU in some capacity, though it’s far from clear how likely that is. Check out Cox's complete interview below.

And speaking of Scarlett Johansson, Cox also says that he’d love to see Black Widow appear with Daredevil. The two have had a romantic relationship in Marvel Comics, and it sounds like Cox would love to recreate that on screen. While Johansson’s character is also canonically dead, there is at least a Black Widow that Daredevil could cross paths with currently.

Daredevil: Born Again was been going through some creative changes of late. However, we are expecting at least one Marvel character to cross paths with Daredevil as Jon Bernthal is part of the Daredevil: Born Again cast. If any other heroes get added, we'll let you know.