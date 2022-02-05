Tom Holland On What It Was Like To Work With Daredevil’s Charlie Cox For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was essentially a dream come true for longtime fans of the web-slinger and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. An aspect of the film that fans really seemed to enjoy was the cavalcade of returning faces from past franchises. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield led the charge of veteran Spidey franchise stars. However, we can’t forget that the film also included the long-hoped-for return of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. Now, lead star Tom Holland has provided some insight into what it was like to work with Cox.

Interestingly, following the movie’s release, not much has seemingly been said about Charlie Cox’s presence. This could be due to the fact that his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home is relatively small compared to those of the other returning characters. Despite this, Tom Holland explained to THR that he had a blast working with Cox and already has hopes for the future of their characters:

Working with Charlie was incredibly exciting. I was a big fan of the Daredevil series, and I think he’s a fantastic actor. He’s done a wonderful job with that character, and albeit it was a small cameo, it obviously teased the future of what could be. It was a real actors’ piece, that scene. We blocked the scene, which was essentially us just sitting there, and we read the lines. It was great. It felt like an actors’ workshop while working with people I really look up to, and Charlie was a lot of fun. It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.

It was definitely fun to see Matt Murdock make his triumphant return to the MCU. While he didn’t actually don his iconic red duds, he still played an important role in the movie. The fan-favorite character reappeared as the lawyer to young Peter Parker, who was in the midst of severe legal issues due to being framed for the murder of Mysterio. Thankfully, for the hero, Murdock managed to get the charges against him dropped. And in a particularly cool sequence, the blind attorney managed to catch a brick (from behind) that was hurled through Parker’s apartment window. Hey, he is a “very good lawyer” after all.

Like Tom Holland, many fans loved Netflix’s Daredevil series, and Charlie Cox earned acclaim for his performance in the titular role. The character’s MCU future remained uncertain following the show’s cancellation after three seasons in 2018. However, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige exclusively revealed to CinemaBlend (ahead of No Way Home’s release) that the hero would indeed return and be played by Cox . With this, many rejoiced and were ultimately pleased to see him show up in the friendly neighborhood hero’s trilogy capper.

And if that weren’t exciting enough, that same week, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye featured the highly anticipated (and speculated) return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. D’Onofrio, who’s playing the same version of Fisk , seems pleased to be back in the role. He’s also excited for his co-star, as he wished the Matt Murdock actor well after he was confirmed to be back in the superhero fold.

It would seem that Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Charlie Cox’s Marvel futures are bright, as both are definitely in prime positions to return down the road. So it’s great to hear that Tom Holland enjoyed his time working with Cox and would love for their characters to meet up again. Additionally, D’Onofrio is hoping that Kingpin will get to have a showdown with the web-slinger . Let’s hope that all of these things come to pass - and that a new Daredevil series gains momentum to.