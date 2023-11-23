Charlie Cox Had No Idea What Was Going On With Marvel Contracts, And Thought Vincent D'Onofrio Was 'Delusional' When He Kept Saying Daredevil Could Come Back

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for a decade and change, and is showing no slowing down. Plenty of twists have happened both on camera and behind the scenes, including the return of characters from Netflix’s canceled Marvel shows . Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox has no idea what was going on with Marvel contracts, and thought co-star Vincent D’Onofio was “delusional” when he kept saying Daredevil could come back.

Daredevil was canceled back in 2018 , with future Marvel shows being available for those with a Disney+ subscription . But Matt Murdock and Kingpin returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, before they star in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again . Charlie Cox is back as the man without fear, and spoke at Wales Comic Con (via Geektown ) about not believing that he’d ever return. As he put it,

I really thought that ship had sailed, you know? I thought it was over. It had been a couple of years since [Daredevil had been canceled]. What I didn’t know was there was an embargo on that. So there was an amount of time – I think it was probably two years –after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us.

I mean, can you blame him? Even at the height of their popularity, Netflix’s MCU-set shows were set largely apart from the movie franchise. Add in the swift cancellation of the entire set of shows, and Charlie Cox thought that his time as Daredevil had reached its end. But luckily that wasn’t the case, and he’s already appeared in two different projects. Because after Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home , he also appeared as Daredevil in She-Hulk . I guess D'Onofrio understands the long process of Marvel contracts.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order hoped to see the Defenders get a crossover moment, and it’s unclear if we’ll ever see the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or Iron Fist. But Daredevil and Wilson Fisk are back with a vengeance. Later in that same panel appearance, Cox revealed how Vincent D’Onofrio had faith in their return, saying:

So, during that time, I didn’t know that. I just thought it was over. And Vincent, who plays Wilson Fisk, him and I would chat occasionally on the phone. And he would kind of say, ‘I’m sure they’re gonna bring us back.’ I’d be on the phone being, like, ‘Mate, the guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go.’

Well, we all know who had the last laugh with this debate. Not only will they be back for a new show, but Daredevil: Born Again is going to be a whopping 18 episodes, longer than any other Disney+ Marvel series. Although there have been rumors about Born Again having behind the scenes drama .