Charlie Cox Had No Idea What Was Going On With Marvel Contracts, And Thought Vincent D'Onofrio Was 'Delusional' When He Kept Saying Daredevil Could Come Back
Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will reunite in Daredevil: Born Again years after the Netflix show's cancellation.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for a decade and change, and is showing no slowing down. Plenty of twists have happened both on camera and behind the scenes, including the return of characters from Netflix’s canceled Marvel shows. Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox has no idea what was going on with Marvel contracts, and thought co-star Vincent D’Onofio was “delusional” when he kept saying Daredevil could come back.
Daredevil was canceled back in 2018, with future Marvel shows being available for those with a Disney+ subscription. But Matt Murdock and Kingpin returned in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye respectively, before they star in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox is back as the man without fear, and spoke at Wales Comic Con (via Geektown) about not believing that he’d ever return. As he put it,
I mean, can you blame him? Even at the height of their popularity, Netflix’s MCU-set shows were set largely apart from the movie franchise. Add in the swift cancellation of the entire set of shows, and Charlie Cox thought that his time as Daredevil had reached its end. But luckily that wasn’t the case, and he’s already appeared in two different projects. Because after Charlie Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he also appeared as Daredevil in She-Hulk. I guess D'Onofrio understands the long process of Marvel contracts.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order hoped to see the Defenders get a crossover moment, and it’s unclear if we’ll ever see the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, or Iron Fist. But Daredevil and Wilson Fisk are back with a vengeance. Later in that same panel appearance, Cox revealed how Vincent D’Onofrio had faith in their return, saying:
Well, we all know who had the last laugh with this debate. Not only will they be back for a new show, but Daredevil: Born Again is going to be a whopping 18 episodes, longer than any other Disney+ Marvel series. Although there have been rumors about Born Again having behind the scenes drama.
It’s unclear when Daredevil: Born Again will be released, but both Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox will appear in Echo which premiers January 10th on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
