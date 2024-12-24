Chris Evans' Captain America Returns In Twisted Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art, And I Hope This Plot Twist Happens Now

Audiences know that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a steady source of content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, especially the next two Avengers crossover events. Rumors are swirling about both Doomsday and Secret Wars, including chatter about Chris Evans' return to the MCU. Captain America's return was brought to life in twisted fan art, and now I really want to see this story play out.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but the hype is real about Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom. Fans are excited to see the variant of Tony Stark as a villain, and some are hoping that we also get to see Cap as a baddie, perhaps a HYDRA agent. Artist spdrmnkyxxiii's Instagram brought this to life, check it out below:

A post shared by 𝐒𝐏𝐃𝐑𝐌𝐍𝐊𝐘𝐗𝐗𝐈𝐈𝐈 (@spdrmnkyxxiii) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? This seems like a great way to bring the OG Captain America back with a twist, especially as the next two Avengers movies will rely on the concept of the multiverse. We'll just have to wait and see if this actually comes to life on the big screen.

Fans who spent the years watching the Marvel movies in order know how noble Captain America has been throughout its tenure. That's why I'm so excited about his potential return as a HYDRA Agent in the next Avengers flicks. If Tony Stark gets to be a villain, why shouldn't Steve Rogers?

Seeing Chris Evans back in the MCU doesn't seem totally out of the question, as he had a small but memorable role in Deadpool & Wolverine. Rather than ruining Steve and Peggy's happy ending from Avengers: Endgame, Evans actually reprise his role as The Fantastic Four's Human Torch (with a serious potty mouth). He's already proven himself willing to dip his toes back into the Marvel pools, so perhaps playing a HYDRA version of Captain America in the multiverse is interesting enough to entice the 43 year-old actor.

Narratively, it seems like just about anything could happen in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, with the variants allowing countless characters to be considered. While Chris Evans might not want to sign another multi-picture contract as Cap (especially since Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has taken on that mantle), coming back to play a villain variant might be an enticing concept.

Of course, there are a number of rumored characters that Marvel fans would like to see pop up in The Russo Brothers' upcoming Avengers flicks. Chief among them are Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, as well as the title characters of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.