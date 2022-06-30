Chris Evans Explains Why His Captain America Return Might Be ‘Upsetting’
Some Marvel fans want to see Chris Evans return to play Captain America sometime in the future.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, but it was a big risk during the early stages of Phase One. Chris Evans was there early on, starring in Captain America: The First Avenger before crossing over in the original Avengers movie. His tenure as Steve Rogers concluded with Avengers: Endgame, with the beloved hero finally getting his happy ending with Peggy. And now Evans has explained why his Captain America return might be “upsetting.”
While Chris Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios is up, some fans have been hoping to see him return as Steve Rogers sometime in the future. Following Endgame, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has become the new Captain America. Evans was recently asked by D23 about the possibility to taking up the shield again, and he responded honestly saying:
There you have it. It looks like Chris Evans doesn’t want to step on any toes by returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Mackie is only just beginning his tenure as Captain America, so Evans popping up might stop that storyline before it could start. What’s more, the Knives Out actor seems satisfied with his decade playing Steve Rogers on the big screen.
Chris Evans’ comments come as he’s been promoting his role voicing the title character of Disney’s Lightyear. Eventually the conversation turned to his acclaimed run in the MCU, and the fans hoping to see him back on the big screen. But it looks like we shouldn’t hold our breath for his First Avenger to appear in a future Captain America movie.
For the first few Phases of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America helped to lead the overall narrative, especially crossover projects like Civil War and the Avengers movies. Both of their runs came to a conclusion with Avengers: Endgame, but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping to see the pair of A-listers back in their signature roles sometime in the future.
