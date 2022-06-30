Chris Evans Explains Why His Captain America Return Might Be ‘Upsetting’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, but it was a big risk during the early stages of Phase One. Chris Evans was there early on, starring in Captain America: The First Avenger before crossing over in the original Avengers movie. His tenure as Steve Rogers concluded with Avengers: Endgame, with the beloved hero finally getting his happy ending with Peggy. And now Evans has explained why his Captain America return might be “upsetting.”

While Chris Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios is up, some fans have been hoping to see him return as Steve Rogers sometime in the future. Following Endgame, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has become the new Captain America. Evans was recently asked by D23 about the possibility to taking up the shield again, and he responded honestly saying:

No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's. So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards.

There you have it. It looks like Chris Evans doesn’t want to step on any toes by returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Mackie is only just beginning his tenure as Captain America , so Evans popping up might stop that storyline before it could start. What’s more, the Knives Out actor seems satisfied with his decade playing Steve Rogers on the big screen.

Chris Evans’ comments come as he’s been promoting his role voicing the title character of Disney’s Lightyear . Eventually the conversation turned to his acclaimed run in the MCU, and the fans hoping to see him back on the big screen. But it looks like we shouldn’t hold our breath for his First Avenger to appear in a future Captain America movie .

For the first few Phases of the MCU, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America helped to lead the overall narrative, especially crossover projects like Civil War and the Avengers movies. Both of their runs came to a conclusion with Avengers: Endgame , but that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping to see the pair of A-listers back in their signature roles sometime in the future.