Chris Hemsworth Jokes He 'Worked Out A Little Less' For New Thor Movie In Funny Post With An Intact Mjolnir

If you’ve watched the Marvel movies in order , you will know that Thor has a special relationship with his hammer Mjolnir. You’ll also know that this relationship has been tested over the course of Thor’s story. While every superhero has their signature weapon, Thor’s hammer is one of the most iconic in my opinion. What makes it even more iconic is Thor’s on-screen and Chris Hemsworth’s goofy off-screen interactions with Mjolnir, like the actor’s most recent post about working out for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Obviously, Mjolnir is heavy and only those worthy (and in great shape) are capable of picking it up. We saw Thor’s trusty hammer get destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok, and then make a miraculous and mysterious comeback in Thor: Love And Thunder . While Thor now wields Stormbreaker, we still get to see him have silly interactions with Mjolnir in the movie, and now behind the scenes, check it out:

As you can see, Mjolnir is comically large in the video. Hemsworth also turns to the camera and remarks:

I worked out a little less on this film, which meant the hammer looked way bigger. Fortunately, it’s not that far off.

Chris got jokes. These two latest Thor movies have been notably sillier than the first two. This has given Hemsworth an opportunity to show off his sense of humor both on and off the screen. For example, the actor who plays the self-proclaimed “Strongest Avenger” has explained that the hammer he owns moves all around the house , sometimes ending up in the bathroom. However, whether serious or silly, Hemsworth has always been in great shape, so don't let this video fool you.

Clearly, Hemsworth is jacked, and this hammer is much larger than normal, rather than him being smaller. As his new trailer for his National Geographic shows Limitless shows this man is in impeccable shape. Check it out for yourself:

This new show is for sure more serious than Thor, but it really shows off just how Thor like Hemsworth physically is.

While Thor's physical journey was not a priority in Love and Thunder, like it is for Hemsworth in Limitless, his mental journey is. In Thor’s fourth appearance on the movie schedule, we saw the hero humorously struggle to balance his relationships with Stormbreaker and Mjolnir. We also saw him rekindle his romantic relationship with Jane. However, Hemsworth's ongoing relationship with his hammer is one of my personal favorite parts.

While we might not see Thor and his hammer back on the screen for a while, there are plenty of upcoming MCU projects that will likely have just as many shenanigans on and off the screen. If you want to watch Hemsworth trying to be in the best shape physically and mentally, or in the goofiest of the Thor movies you can watch Thor: Love and Thunder and Limitless with a Disney+ subscription.